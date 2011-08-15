(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 2.3 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.2 pct

* Chinese insurers lead gains in Hong Kong

* Industrial counters boost Shanghai

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Aug 15 Hong Kong shares traded higher on Monday as investors picked up beleaguered cyclicals, but midday turnover was the lowest in almost a month, suggesting caution remained after the Hang Seng Index's worst fortnightly loss since January 2009.

Hong Kong outperformed most Asian markets as investors picked up oversold stocks hammered in last week's global selloff on concern over U.S. growth and an unresolved European debt crisis.

"Longer term investors are probably looking to accumulate at this level and do some asset reallocation, but not too aggressively," said Peter So, head of strategy at CCB International in Hong Kong.

So said investors were trimming their exposure to export and shipping names with weak short- to medium-term earnings outlooks and rotating into ones with stronger earnings growth such as cement. He added that greater clarity in Europe and the United States should drive a rebound in Hong Kong stocks.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2.29 percent at 20,069.05 by the midday trading break, outperforming the MSCI index of Asia stocks outside Japan , which had lost 1.8 percent by 0520 GMT.

Chinese cement giant, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd gained 4.9 percent ahead of its first-half earnings announcement expected after the market close on Monday. Chinese insurance giant Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd was the benchmark's top percentage gainer, up 6.4 percent ahead of its first-half earnings announcement scheduled for Wednesday.

In a research note on Monday, Barclays analysts said Ping An's current price was an attractive entry point and represented a positive risk-reward trade-off, pointing to its 2011 year-to-date rate of premium growth, which at 19 percent is the strongest among its peers.

China's largest property insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd surged almost 10 percent in midday volume exceeding its 30-day average, nearing a two-week intraday high after it reported a near doubling in first-half earnings.

SHANGHAI UNDERPERFORMS, INDUSTRIALS LEAD

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 2,597.9 points on Monday morning, with profit-taking in some large caps that led gains last week cutting gains in industrials, even as midday A-share turnover hit its lowest in more than a week.

Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd was the top support on the Shanghai benchmark, while Shenzhen-listed XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd , with a market cap of almost $7 billion, gained 8.7 percent in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average.

"These sectors tend to do better when there's a better domestic economic growth outlook," said Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

Premium alcohol producer, Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd was among the top drags on the benchmark after hitting an all-time high on Friday. (Editing by Chris Lewis)