(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 0.41 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.3 pct

* China Enterprises Index outperforms, up 1.08 pct

* Investors rotate out of HK property into China names

* Profit-taking drives Shanghai lower after 4-session gain

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 16 Hong Kong shares edged higher on Tuesday as investors bought into China-related counters at the expense of Hong Kong-focused ones in anticipation on a slowdown in the local property market.

A government official warned last Friday that Hong Kong's property market was overheated and could be headed for a correction after a government auction of residential land missed forecasts by 32 percent.

"People are still looking to reshuffle their portfolios, exiting some counters they think are a little riskier such as local property names and those with high exposure to global demand," said Ample Finance Group director of asset management Alex Wong.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.41 percent at 20,343.39 by the midday trading break after briefly breaching a crucial resistance level at its August 2010 low around 20,379.

The China Enterprises Index outperformed with a gain of 1.08 percent. CNOOC Ltd , China Coal Energy Co Ltd and Bank of Communications Co Ltd were among the leading percentage gainers on both benchmarks.

But average turnover suggested investors remained cautious over the impact on local markets of the unresolved European debt crisis, although several stocks saw earnings-driven gains in strong volume.

Chinese cement giant, Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd was up 4.6 percent in Hong Kong in midday volume almost equal to its 30-day average after reporting a 234 percent jump in first-half net profit. Its Shanghai-listed shares rose 1.1 percent.

Its Hong Kong stock is up 0.8 percent this quarter to date, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's 4.8 percent decline. Its Shanghai stock is down 5.7 percent on the quarter, outperforming the Shanghai Composite's 7.2 percent decline.

Hong Kong property issues fell, with Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd and Henderson Land Development Co Ltd down 0.7 and 1.2 percent, respectively, dragging the Hang Seng property sub-index down 0.21 percent.

PROFIT-TAKING IN LARGE CAPS WEIGHS ON SHANGHAI

The Shanghai Composite Index WAS down 0.3 percent at 2,618.8 points BY midday, poised to snap a four-day winning streak as profit-taking on several large cap names outweighed gains in mid-cap cyclicals.

But analysts said investors strongly expected the index to rise further as the authorities may slow the pace of monetary policy tightening because of uncertainties in global markets.

"When the international environment goes bad, the market expects the government to loosen its tightening policies," said Xiangcai Securities senior analyst Cheng Yi in Shanghai. "That would serve to support a rise in the index."

Stocks that gained last week suffered losses, with the mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) and PetroChina Co Ltd the biggest drags.

China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd was among the top supports on the Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1.4 percent ahead of its first-half earnings later on Tuesday. (Editing by Chris Lewis)