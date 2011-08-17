(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng up 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite flat

* Comments by visiting Chinese vice-premier boost Chinese brokerages

* Low turnover in both markets suggests lingering caution

* Record high yuan peg boosts Shanghai

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Hong Kong shares gained on Wednesday, outperforming Asian peers after the visiting Chinese vice-premier announced an expansion of investment options for overseas yuan holdings that could also boost capital inflows from the mainland.

But turnover at midday hit its lowest in two weeks, suggesting gains lacked conviction as the market stayed fragile after a meeting between the leaders of Germany and France on Tuesday failed to quell eurozone debt worries.

"The market's like a hospital patient going in and out of the ICU (intensive care unit) at the moment," said Jackson Wong, a vice president at Tanrich Securities, adding that it would take some time before the impact of the Chinese authorities' announcements could be fully assessed.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.9 percent at 20,403 points at midday, holding above its Aug 2010 low at around 20,379, seen offering near-term resistance. The index was lifted by Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies, also known as H-shares, with the China Enterprise Index gaining 1.2 percent.

Chinese Vice-Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong that China would soon allow foreign investors to buy mainland securities using yuan up to an initial quota of 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion), a move aimed at promoting international use of the Chinese currency.

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan also added that conditions are mature to launch mainland exchange-traded fund (ETF) products based on Hong Kong-listed stocks, boosting Chinese brokerages licensed to trade in both mainland and Hong Kong markets.

Chinese brokerages listed in Hong Kong were among the top percentage gainers. Shenyin Wanguo surged more than 26 percent in more than 16 times its 30-day average volume. Its peer First Shanghai Securities jumped almost 28 percent in more than 33 times its 30-day average volume.

China Coal Energy Co Ltd rose 8.8 percent in volume almost twice its 30-day average after reporting first half earnings that largely exceeded the market consensus.

Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note on Thursday that the results suggested the market "may be too bearish on China Coal," with their counterparts at Standard Chartered expecting to see other analysts upgrading their earnings estimates.

RECORD YUAN FIX BOOSTS AIRLINES, PAPER PRODUCERS

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.04 percent at 2,607.25 points at midday, as losses in energy and gold names outweighed strength in airlines and paper makers on expectations of further appreciation in the yuan currency.

The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at an all-time high five days in a row until Wednesday, which traders interpreted as a signal Beijing may be engineering a "mini-revaluation" of the Chinese currency.

A-share turnover at midday on Wednesday was at its lowest in almost a fortnight, pointing to lingering worries over possible monetary policy tightening after the central bank's one-year bill yield rose unexpectedly at auction on Tuesday.

"Market confidence was hurt, but first half-year results released in recent days look pretty good, which will support the market for now," said Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.

Airlines and paper producers are seen likely beneficiaries of a stronger yuan, given the high overseas exposure of their core businesses, analysts said. China Eastern Airlines , jumped 3.4 percent, while Hainan Airline was up 1.1 percent.

Nanzhi Co Ltd Fujian was the biggest gainer among paper makers, jumping 6.9 percent, while Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry rose 3.1 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)