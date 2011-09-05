(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index down 2.2 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.6 pct

* Turnover low after dismal U.S. jobs data on Friday

* Oil names lead losses as investors sell risky assets

* Shanghai on track to close at low for year

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares traded lower for a second straight session on Monday as investors offloaded risky assets after dismal U.S. jobs data on Friday renewed fears that the world's largest economy could be slipping into recession.

Energy issues, particularly oil-related names, seen more sensitive to growth, bore the brunt of the selldown as turnover at midday neared a three-month low.

"People are still very cautious with Europe unresolved and the U.S. not looking too good either," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

He added that there could be bargain-hunting if the Hang Seng Index dropped below 19,000, the intraday low reached during the benchmark's August collapse before its fragile recovery into last week.

The Hang Seng Index was down 2.17 percent at 19,775.01 by the midday trading break. Near-term support is seen at about 19,600, the 38.2 percent retracement of the rise to its 2010 high from the low of the 2008 financial crisis.

CNOOC Ltd topped losses among Hang Seng Index components, sinking to the lowest in a month after the company said net production would be reduced because of a government-ordered suspension of operations at China's largest oil field.

CNOOC fell as much as 9 percent during the morning before regaining some ground by midday to a 7.57 percent loss in volume that has already exceeded its 30-day average. Last week, CNOOC led the rebound on the market, gaining 9 percent in the four sessions prior to its 3 percent loss on Friday.

CNOOC's Monday retreat led losses among energy counters, with the Hang Seng Composite Index for Energy off 4.07 percent, the standout underperformer on Monday. The energy sub-index fell almost 9 percent last month.

PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) with a combined 11 percent weighting on the Hang Seng Index, were also down. Any upside on the benchmark is not likely without a boost from HSBC Holdings Plc , which has a 14.2 percent weighting.

Europe's largest bank was down 2.23 percent, unlikely to rise from current levels with debt problems in Europe expected to continue to fester and the global economy slowing.

ENERGY NAMES DRAG SHANGHAI TO FRESH YEAR LOWS

Energy stocks also led losses on the Shanghai Composite Index , down 1.63 percent at 2,486.99 points at the midday break and poised for its lowest close in more than a year as midday A-share turnover lingered near a three-month low.

Low turnover, market watchers said, was the result of top mainland banks starting deposit payments with the central bank on Monday after Beijing announced fresh moves on Aug. 26 to contain money supply.

"Everything is combining to hurt the market right now, although overseas events are a bigger damper today," said Zhang Qiwei, a strategist with China Economic and Business Monitor in Shanghai.

PetroChina Co Ltd , China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp were among the top drags, pulling the Shanghai energy sub-index down 2.56 percent.

A CICC note on Monday warned that the Shanghai benchmark could yet see further lows, citing research that suggested trading volumes on the Shanghai bourse tended to foreshadow market performance. (Editing by Chris Lewis)