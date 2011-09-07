(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng up 1.2 pct, Shanghai up 1.3 pct

* Battered energy and material names lead gains

* Short-covering rally in thin turnover seen limited

* Shanghai poised to snap four-day losing streak

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong and China shares gained on Wednesday, led by some beaten-down Chinese oil and banking stocks in a rally supported by short-covering, but turnover was thin.

Market players remain sceptical about the sustainability of this rally after the Hang Seng Index halved gains from a bounce off lows on Aug 9 after meeting stiff resistance at around the 21,000 level.

Investors remain anxious about the lingering euro zone debt crisis, which shows no signs of abating as doubts increased about the will in Italy and Greece to push through austerity demanded by their partners, and opposition hardened against further aid from the bloc's chief paymaster, Germany.

"The sources of uncertainty are still the same, markets are just swinging between hope and hopelessness right now," said Ben Kwong, KGI Asia's chief operating officer. "It's difficult to make any longer-term calls in this market."

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.2 percent at 19,947.4 points, boosted by some of the most battered names such as Chinese oil giants, Petrochina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd .

CNOOC shares have fallen more than 10 percent since hitting their highest in a month last Thursday after the company said production would be hit by a government-ordered suspension of operations at the nation's largest offshore oil field.

In a research report on Wednesday, ICBC International analysts said CNOOC's ongoing production woes could cut its output by 1.5 percent this year. ICBC-I cut its earnings forecast for CNOOC by 2.4-2.6 percent for 2011-12, but maintained a buy rating on the stock.

Stocks that have seen heavy short-selling in the previous sessions were also the bigger benchmark boosts. Li & Fung , manager of supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp , jumped over 4 percent.

ENERGY, MATERIALS LIFT SHANGHAI

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.3 percent at 2,303.2 points at midday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak and lifting the benchmark off oversold levels on the charts as A-share turnover stayed thin.

Jitters over credit supply and renewed concerns on growth in the world's second-largest economy have combined to push the Shanghai benchmark to fresh 14-month lows on Tuesday, with energy and material names taking the brunt of losses.

On Wednesday though, energy stocks, particularly oil and coal names, were among the biggest benchmark boosters. Petrochina Co Ltd gained 0.82 percent, continuing its bounce after hitting an all-time lows on Monday.

Anhui Conch Cement gained 1.8 percent in Shanghai and 2.8 percent in Hong Kong after hitting its lowest levels since February and March this year.

Credit Suisse analysts said in a report on Tuesday that the supply-demand outlook of the Chinese cement sector has "incrementally deteriorated", driven by a softening in demand. They expect downside risk to margins in the coming months. (Editing by Ken Wills)