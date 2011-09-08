* Hang Seng Index down 0.8 pct, off early gains

* Belle drops 8 pct, biggest fall since HSI inclusion

* Shanghai Composite eases 0.1 pct, cement plays weak (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 8 Hong Kong and Shanghai shares edged lower on Thursday, failing to retain earlier gains as players remained wary about chasing a low-volume rally amid continued uncertainty over Europe's debt woes and the U.S. economy.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.75 percent at 19,897.15 by the midday trading break, near its session low, after rising as much as 0.6 percent at the open. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland companies lost 0.44 percent.

Enthusiasm had waned about a speech by Barack Obama later on Thursday in which the U.S. President is expected to outline plans to address stubbornly low unemployment, said a trader at an American brokerage in Hong Kong.

"I think he's likely to disappoint," said the trader, adding that brokerages cutting their year-end targets for the Hong Kong benchmark indexes were also weighing on sentiment.

HSBC Holdings Plc , up more than 1 percent earlier in the morning and the biggest support for the benchmark, pared gains to trade just 0.3 percent higher. It is down more than 16 percent this quarter.

Europe's biggest bank said it would cut 3,000 jobs in Hong Kong over the next three years as it targets its first wave of an aggressive global cost-cutting plan.

The biggest loser was shoe retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd , which slumped 8 percent, it's biggest single-day drop since becoming a constituent of the Hang Seng index last August.

The footwear maker and distributor said its management would sell 240 million shares at a discount.

"The shares are to be sold at the lower end of a range, reflecting a lack of enthusiasm to buy the shares. Long-term funds are not interested in buying in this volatile market," said UOB Kay Hian sales director Steven Leung.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1 percent, with cement counters remaining under pressure on concern that slowing demand will hurt prices, particularly in eastern China.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent to a near 7-1/2 month low. Huaxin Cement Co Ltd fell 3.5 percent.

Any recovery bounce by the Shanghai Composite -- down 10 percent this year -- has struggled amid government steps to tame inflation and control bank lending. (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)