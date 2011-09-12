* Hang Seng Index down 3.4 percent

* HSI below trendline support, may test Aug 9 low

* HSBC down 4.3 pct, StanChart off 4 pct on reform concerns

* Cyclicals continue to suffer on global growth worries (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, underperforming other weak Asian markets, as investors continued to lighten positions in cyclicals ahead of a public holiday on concern over the impact of Europe's crisis on growth and corporate profitability.

Turnover remained light on the Hong Kong stock exchange with a holiday in China on Monday, and local markets closed on Tuesday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 3.38 percent at 19,194.58 by the midday trading break, on track for the sharpest single-day drop since a rout in early August from which the market has yet to recover.

Monday's drop took the index below a trendline connecting intraday lows since Aug. 9, paving the way for a retest of the more than two-year low at 18,868.1 hit on that day.

"Everyone is coming to terms with the fact that there is no quick fix," said a Hong Kong-based trader in a note to clients, adding that short-covering in the afternoon ahead of Tuesday's holiday could offer some support.

Nearly two-thirds of the index's tumble on Monday was attributable to a 4.3 percent decline in shares of HSBC Holdings Plc , which lost its top Hong Kong executive to Blackrock Inc , the world's largest asset manager.

The bank also faces uncertainty over the impact from new reforms in Britain aimed at ring-fencing bank retail operations from investment banking and trading arms.

Standard Chartered Plc fell 4 percent.

The biggest losses on the day came from Chinese property counters, led by China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , which tumbled 8.2 percent, its sharpest single-day drop since December 2008.

The company said late on Friday that sales in August fell 11.2 percent year on year.

China Resources Land Ltd fell 6.2 percent.

Cyclical counters such as shippers and raw material producers most geared to global economic growth extended losses. China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd down 5.9 percent and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd off 4.5 percent.

Not a single Hang Seng Index component was in positive territory, although defensive utility issues such as CLP Holdings Ltd and Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd continued their outperformance, down 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)