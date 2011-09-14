(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng Index down 1.3 pct, Shanghai down 0.5 pct
* HSI first in Asia ex-Japan to break below Aug. 9 low
* Insurance, Macau casino stocks lead losses in HK
* Materials weigh on Shanghai, lowest midday turnover this
yr
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong stocks slumped on
Wednesday pushing the benchmark to its lowest level in more than
two years as some outperformers were hit by profit-taking, with
funds seeking to lock in gains as the outlook for the market
turns increasingly bearish.
The Hang Seng Index was down 1.34 percent at
18,775.39 by the midday trading break after opening in positive
territory, the first benchmark in Asia ex-Japan to break below
the Aug. 9 low.
Insurers and Macau casino counters, sectors that had held up
this year, joined cyclical sectors such as materials in the
leg-down on Wednesday, suggesting skittish investors were
looking to protect gains where they could.
"We are going on a curve that is going down," said Tanrich
Securities vice-president for equity sales Jackson Wong. "The
Hong Kong market does not seem convinced by Europe, not even
with China's reported plan to buy European debt."
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China remained
willing to invest in Europe , but
investors were not persuaded, fearing the failure of European
leaders to act decisively on the euro zone's debt problems could
spiral into a deeper banking crisis.
AIA Group Ltd was down 4.5 percent, the top loser
among Hang Seng Index components and its top drag. Sands China
Ltd lost 2.9 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd was down 2.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Composite Index for Materials was
down 3.63 percent, with Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd shedding
4.8 percent to the lowest since October 2010.
MATERIALS LEAD SHANGHAI LOWER IN THIN TURNOVER
The Shanghai Composite Index pared early gains to
sink to the lowest since July 2010. It shed 0.5 percent to
2,458.4 points, weighed down by cement issues as A-share
turnover at midday sank to the lowest this year.
Investors remained cautious after Premier Wen affirmed
China's tight monetary policy despite data showing inflation
falling in August from a three-year high.
"It's not just a lack of interest, it's a lack of liquidity
in the market," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi
Securities in Chengdu. "As long as investors are not certain
monetary policy will relax, I don't think they will be willing
to come back into the market."
Growth concerns hit cyclical stocks hardest. The Shanghai
materials sector index underperformed, losing 0.9
percent. Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd shed 4.4 percent,
hitting its lowest since late January this year.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)