(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 2.1 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.4 pct

* Short-covering seen accentuating upward bounce - analyst

* Esprit plunges 23 pct, investors liquidate long positions

* Battered cyclicals lead Shanghai gains

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 16 Hong Kong shares traded higher on Friday, led by gains in cyclicals, in anticipation of more concerted action in Europe after the world's major central banks moved in tandem to boost funding for European banks.

But the Hang Seng Index is poised for its second straight weekly loss after recording its biggest fall since Aug. 9 on Monday and slumping to the lowest in more than two years mid-week.

"We have actually been more bearish in Hong Kong than in other markets this past week. I think there's some covering of bearish bets today, in stocks such as HSBC," said Ample Finance Group director of asset management Alex Wong in Hong Kong.

HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank and the largest component on the Hang Seng Index , was the top boost, up 3.4 percent and helping the Hang Seng Index gain 2.14 percent to 19,591.93 by the midday trading break.

On Monday, HSBC was at the lowest since July 2009 this week after retreating more than 5 percent. It is down almost 16 percent on the quarter to date and on track for its worst quarterly performance since early 2009.

Turnover at midday on Friday was comparable to the previous two sessions, but Esprit Holdings Ltd accounted for a huge part of that as investors unloaded long positions on the Europe-focused fashion retailer.

It slumped 22.6 percent in volume exceeding six times its 30-day average at midday, following a 17 percent decline in the previous session after posting a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline in full-year net profit.

SHANGHAI EDGES UP IN LACKLUSTRE TURNOVER

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.42 percent at 2,489.39 by midday in below-average A-share turnover, led by financials and energy issues that were the biggest drags in the previous session.

The Shanghai benchmark is poised for its third-straight weekly loss. It has hovered in a narrow 50-point band for much of the last fortnight after progressively declining from a peak in July this year.

"It's not just a liquidity issue, there are growing concerns that we are starting to see earnings growth impacted by tightening measures," said Xiangcai Securities senior analyst Cheng Yi in Shanghai.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gained 1.9 percent, while Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd led a group of six financial names that were among the top 10 boosts on the Shanghai benchmark.

Xiangcai's Cheng added that sectors sensitive to policy tightening could see further downside, recommending investors buy into consumer staples including alcoholic beverage producers such as Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd , both of which edge up on Friday. (Editing by Chris Lewis)