* HSI down 0.3 pct, Shanghai Composite up 2.2 pct
* Large funds may be bottom-fishing oil majors in Shanghai -
analyst
* Mainland gain lifts HSI off intraday low
* Esprit, mainland property issues weigh on HSI
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong shares edged lower
on Wednesday, but a mid-morning surge by mainland markets lent
some support to Chinese companies listed in the territory,
helping the Hang Seng Index finish off its intraday low.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.2 percent at
2,501.1 by midday, with A-share turnover almost equalling total
turnover in each of the previous three sessions.
"It's possible some funds, bigger investors, have gone into
the market to pick up bigger names, boosting the market," said a
senior analyst at a mainland brokerage who declined to be named.
Gains in beaten down, large-cap energy and financial
counters helped the market outperform Asian peers. PetroChina Co
Ltd was the leading boost, up 1.6 percent after
hitting an all-time intraday low on Tuesday.
PetroChina's Shanghai listing is down almost 13 percent on
the year to date and is trading at 10.4 times forward 12-month
earnings, an all-time low, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's
biggest coal producer, jumped more than 4 percent, while
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the
biggest lender in the world's second-largest economy gained 1.5
percent.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd , with a
market capitalisaion of about $28.3 billion, gained 3.7 percent
in volume almost equalling its 30-day average.
CHINA PROPERTY, ESPRIT WEIGH ON HSI
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.26 percent at
18,964.83 at the midday trading break, lifted by strength in
Chinese companies. The China Enterprises Index of top
Hong Kong-listed mainland companies drew back from early losses
to end the morning flat.
The Hang Seng Index fell more than 1 percent during the
morning, underperforming the region, with Europe-focused
retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd extending its recent
slide, down 7.8 percent, to the lowest since January 2002.
It has plunged almost 77 percent from its closing price last
Wednesday since posting a worse-than-expected 98 percent decline
in net profit for the year ended June.
Chinese property issues were among the biggest losers on the
Hang Seng Index, with China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
down 2.3 percent. Non-component Evergrande Real Estate
Group Ltd was down 3 percent.
Official data on Monday showed a marginal easing of China's
housing inflation in August as home prices in major cities
remained flat for a second straight month.
"We believe developers will begin to cut property prices to
boost sales," CCB International analysts said in a note on
Tuesday. "The process may take time and developers with weak
financials may suffer more acutely as they are compelled to make
deep price cuts lest they lose market share."
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)