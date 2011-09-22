(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 4.1 pct, Shanghai down 1.7 pct

* China banks, property plays lead HK lower

* China Resources set for worst quarter since listing

* Shanghai retreats in high turnover

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 22 Hong Kong shares slumped on Thursday, dragged lower by mainland banks and property counters, but average turnover suggests investors are not panicking after the U.S. Federal Reserve said there were "significant downside risks" to the world's largest economy.

A survey released mid-morning showing that China's factory sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September did not help shore up sentiment, as flagging overseas demand put the brakes on new orders.

China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd were among the biggest percentage losers on the Hang Seng Index. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd was also among the top drags.

"It's a very tough environment right now ... (but) we are not seeing too much redemption. People are actually very calm, willing to sit on losses and wait for improvement," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset allocation. "(Our clients) have experienced these kinds of cycles for the last few years, that's why they are not too pessimistic."

The Hang Seng Index was down 4.08 percent at 18,055.31 at the midday trading break, holding above a gap on the charts that formed between the high on July 14, 2009 at about 17,896 and the low on July 15, 2009 at about 18,030.

This gap is seen offering near-term support, with the next support seen at around 17,878. This is the 50 percent retracement of the rise from the cyclical troughs in October 2008 to its peak in November 2010.

The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland companies tumbled 4.83 percent to the lowest since May 2009, with ICBC among the biggest drags, down more than 5 percent.

China Resources Land dived 9.8 percent on the day, on track for its worst quarter since it listed in 1997, while China Overseas Land lost 7.3 percent, poised for its worst quarter in a decade.

Short-selling interest in China property stocks has remained consistently high over recent months. It accounted for more than 25 percent of China Resources Land's total midday turnover and more than 18 percent for China Overseas Land, data from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Greentown China Holdings Ltd slid 17 percent to a 28-month low after Reuters reported that China's banking regulator had ordered trust firms to report on their exposure to the parent and units of the listed company.

SHANGHAI DOWN IN HEAVY TURNOVER

Property and financial issues also weighed on the Shanghai Composite Index , down 1.7 percent at 2,469.4 points at midday as A-share turnover matched the high on Wednesday.

Losses on the day almost wiped out gains from Wednesday in high turnover as investors sold off battered sectors, with Industrial and Commercial bank of China Ltd , PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd the top three drags.

"The losses sustained by mainland property companies listed in Hong Kong is actually starting to have an impact on their mainland-listed shares," said Haitong Securities analyst Zhang Qi in Shanghai.

Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd and China Vanke Co Ltd lost 4 and 3.4 percent, respectively, as the Shanghai property sub-index underperformed with a 2.5 decline.

Mainland property issues have been the hardest hit by Beijing's tightening measures and the unwillingness of developers to cut prices is eating into their profitability. (Editing by Chris Lewis)