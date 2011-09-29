(Updates to midday)

* Shanghai down 0.8 pct, CSI300 down 0.6 pct

* Typhoon Nesat shuts Hong Kong markets

* Material issues lead losses on lower commodities prices

* Turnover spikes ahead of week-long national holiday

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 29 China shares slipped by midday on Thursday but hovered above a fresh 15-month intra-day low, as material issues slumped on lower global commodities prices with A-share turnover in Shanghai spiking to their second-highest in the last month.

Market watchers said a combination of quarter-end window dressing and investors trimming riskier holdings ahead of the week-long National Day holiday, could account for the unusual jump in turnover, which tends to be light ahead of a holiday.

"It's been really volatile lately. You never know what will happen next week not just in Europe and the United States, but also with economic data from China on Saturday," said Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.

The Shanghai Composite Index crept down 0.8 percent to 2,372.3 points at the midday break, with support next seen at around 2,319, the trough recorded on July 2 last year.

The CSI 300 Index , a broader benchmark tracking the top 300 listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen, was down 0.6 percent at 2,594.9 points.

Hong Kong markets were shut on Thursday after Typhoon Nesat triggered a No. 8 warning, closing financials markets, schools and most businesses in the city.

In a measure of investors' jitters over the global and mainland economy, gold and copper related stocks led losses, with the Shanghai Materials Index the standout underperformer among sector indices, finishing down 2.3 percent at lunch.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , the largest gold miner in the mainland, lost 3.8 percent, while Zhongjin Gold and Shandong Gold lost 4 and 4.7 percent, respectively, as gold prices extended losses on Thursday.

Jiangxi Copper lost almost 3 percent after copper prices collapsed in a wide-ranging decline in global commodities prices. It has lost more than 40 percent this year, pushing multiples to its lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

It is currently trading at 10.8 times forward 12-month earnings, compared to a historical median of 19 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Property stocks could be in focus in the afternoon session after the Chongqing mayor told Reuters a pilot programme to levy property taxes, the first of its kind in China, is helping to cool price rises in the country's largest municipality and will eventually be extended to the rest of the country. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)