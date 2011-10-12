* Shanghai Composite up 3 pct

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Oct 12 China shares jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday -- their biggest daily gain in a year -- as financials and property rallied on hopes that the government is taking steps to boost those two pivotal sectors.

Shares in finance and property have been beaten down in 2011, and investors appeared happy to latch onto encouraging signs and market talk.

Speculation that the country's sovereign wealth fund was again supporting bank shares gave a lift to Shanghai shares and helped Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reverse an earlier decline.

Hopes that Chinese authorities would take steps to bolster confidence in financial shares rose on Monday when Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, was reported to be raising its stakes in the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

Wednesday's developments continued to underpin the rally in Chinese banking shares, still trading at record low valuations.

Five days of gains for the Hang Seng has seen it bounce 12.8 percent from a 2-1/2 year low last week. It closed up 1.0 percent at 18,239.5 on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Composite closed at 2,420 with volumes for A-shares hitting the highest since August 25.

"It's quite possible that Huijin has gone back to the market to buy more bank shares this morning," said a trader at a major Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.

"Investors could now be betting that Beijing will not give up so easily and will resort to other measures to support the market if this doesn't work."

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd rose 1.7 percent in Shanghai and 1.2 percent in Hong Kong. China Construction Bank Corp rose 1.6 percent in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong where it provided the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

The China Securities Journal cited an unnamed source as saying that Wenzhou, a coastal city in Zhejiang province, is considering seeking approval for the "general financial experimental zone", backed by the provincial government.

With the report on Wenzhou and the buying activity by Huijin, "we are seeing selective easing in various parts of the economy," said Paul Schulte, global head of financial strategy at CCB International Securities.

HK DEVELOPERS JOIN RALLY

Early weakness in the real estate sector in Hong Kong also reversed in the afternoon session after the territory's authorities announced milder-than-expected steps to ease public discontent about sky-high property prices.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang said the government would resume the construction and sale of subsidised housing.

Prices for Hong Kong's apartments, the most expensive in the world, have risen more than 12 percent this year, surpassing records in 1997 amid a low interest-rate environment, strong economic growth and buying by mainland Chinese investors.

The property sub-index in Hong Kong which ended the morning little changed, was up 3 percent at the end of the day with Sun Hung Kai Property rising 2.3 percent and China Overseas Land jumping 5.8 percent.

Bucking the broader upward trend but ending up well off their lows for the day were shares of European fashion retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd , which dropped 7.5 percent on heavy volume after a media report said that the company had exaggerated its number of retail outlets in China.

(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)