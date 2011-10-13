(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.5 pct

* HK rally since Oct. 4 largely on short-covering - dealer

* Mainland property leads HK gains after bullish sales

* Signs of bearish trend bottoming out in Shanghai

By Clement Tan

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 Hong Kong shares were higher at midday on Thursday, poised to extend a five-session winning streak on strength in mainland property developers that posted strong gains in contract sales for the first three quarters of the year.

Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse remained lacklustre, as it has been over the last five sessions, suggesting investors are still cautious despite a boost from a mainland sovereign wealth fund earlier this week after it raised its controlling stakes in the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

"Retail investors have not been really chasing this rally. A lot of investors, caught out by this change of sentiment, are just covering short positions," said Tanrich Securities vice-president of equity sales Jackson Wong in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.91 percent at 18,680.08 at the midday trading break. It has regained almost 15 percent since hitting a 29-month low on Oct. 4. The China Enterprises Index outperformed, jumping 3.05 percent.

Mainland property developers played a big part in the gains. China Resources Land Ltd jumped 14.6 percent and Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd advanced 20.3 percent in strong volume.

Thursday's gain came after Evergrande said its property sales in September jumped 79.4 percent from a year earlier, the latest major Chinese developer to announcing strong growth in contract sales in 2011 to date despite Beijing's efforts to cool the property market.

Fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy have hit mainland property and financial stocks hardest as longer-term investors liquidated positions and as short-selling spiked. Evergrande lost almost half of its market capitalisation in September alone.

On the Hang Seng Index, gains on Thursday put it at the top end of a downside gap that opened up between the low of Sept. 21, at 18,698.9, and the high on Sept 22, at 18,296.8, one of several that opened up after losses topped 14 percent last month.

MATERIALS SUPPORT SHANGHAI GAINS

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5 percent at midday as the highly cyclical materials sector led gains with A-share turnover at the highest since Aug. 12, suggesting investors were regaining an appetite for risk.

With the Shanghai benchmark's 3 percent climb on Wednesday entirely enveloping Tuesday's uptick on the charts in a down trend and in strong volume, there are strong suggestions that bearishness could be bottoming out on the Shanghai benchmark.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd jumped 4.4 percent, while Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) and Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd each gained 1.7 percent.

Anhui Conch lost more than 22.5 percent in September, its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis, compared with an 8 percent decline on the Shanghai Composite Index.

Several funds have been gradually returning to mainland markets since Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, was reported on Monday to be raising its stakes in the "Big Four" Chinese banks over the next 12 months.

Several analysts said Huijin's move was not only seen by investors as an affirmation of the investment value of banking stocks but also a boost to sentiment, with investors assured the government would do all it took to support the market. (Editing by Chris Lewis)