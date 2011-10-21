(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, Shanghai Composite down 0.6 pct

* Turnover lingers at low levels on both bourses

* Materials stocks bleed, top shorted sector in HK

* Shanghai surrenders last wk's boost from Huijin

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 21 Hong Kong stocks were flat on Friday, with strength in utilities negated by losses in materials counters in sluggish turnover, suggesting investors were cautiously awaiting signs of resolution to Europe's debt crisis from a weekend summit.

The Hang Seng Index is poised for its first weekly loss in three weeks after the benchmark, over four sessions, unwound a third of the gains from a 16 percent bounce since hitting a trough on Oct. 4 as the short squeeze ended on Monday.

"There's not been a lot of long support, which is why stocks are getting hit. Everybody's trying to figure out the turning point right now, which we shouldn't be too far off," said CLSA China-Hong Kong strategist Francis Cheung.

The Hang Seng Index was flat at 17,978.77 points at the midday trading break, holding above near-term support at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its bounce from the Oct. 4 low to the peak. on Oct 17, at 17,854 points.

Commodities-related stocks extended losses. Among those considered particularly sensitive to slowing growth in China, they have alternated between market-leading gains and losses this past week.

High short-selling interest played a big part in that. While short selling accounted for less than 10 percent of total turnover on the Hong Kong bourse for most of the week, it stayed consistently high among materials issues.

Excluding Friday, shorting averaged about 37 percent of turnover this week for steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd , exceeding 50 percent on Thursday for the first time in a month. The top beta play among Hang Seng Index components, Citic Pacific was down 3.7 percent on the day and down 12 percent on the week.

SHANGHAI UNWINDS LAST WEEK'S GAINS

Materials stocks and energy plays also weighed on mainland markets, with the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6 percent at 2,318 points at midday, a level not seen since March 2009, in low turnover.

After hitting a peak on Monday, the Shanghai benchmark has now completely surrendered the 4 percent boost from news last week that a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund had started to buy more shares in the country's big banks.

Financials were standout outperformers after being battered this past week. The Shanghai financial sub-index was up 0.9 percent.

This helped limit losses on the week that currently stand at 2.3 percent for the sector, compared with the 1.7 percent decline for the Shanghai Composite.

PetroChina Co Ltd was the top drag in Shanghai, losing 1.2 percent after it said on Thursday that its refining losses may reach $7.8 billion this year if fuel prices stayed at their current level for the rest of 2011.

The Shanghai listing of China's second-largest refiner did not trade on Thursday. In Hong Kong, PetroChina was down 2.1 percent after losing 2.6 percent on Thursday.

Gold-related stocks continued to slide. The mainland's largest gold miner, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd lost 2.6 percent to the lowest in slightly more than a year and deep into oversold ground on the charts. (Editing by Chris Lewis)