By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 24 Hong Kong shares tracked higher on Monday, boosted by strength in mainland financials and commodities stocks after a survey showed that China's manufacturing sector snapped a three-month contraction in October, alleviating fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy.

The better-than-expected HSBC China Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for October, the earliest snapshot of the month's factory activity in the world's second-largest economy, helped lift midday turnover in Hong Kong to the highest in four sessions.

"It's still mainly short-term moves with day traders active and other investors covering short positions, especially in Chinese banks and materials stocks," said Tanrich Securities vice-president for equity sales Jackson Wong.

The Hang Seng Index was up 3.92 percent at 18,731.74 by the midday trading break, scaling the gap between 18,411 and 18,675 formed between Oct. 17-18, with the peak on Oct. 17 at about 18,908 seen as near-term resistance.

Chinese stocks outperformed, with the China Enterprises Index jumping 4.82 percent. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd surged 10.4 percent, China Coal Energy Co Ltd gained 9.2 percent.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, jumped 8.5 percent. It is up more than 19 percent in October after slumping 37 percent in the last quarter.

Chinese banks and commodities-related issues had been among the hardest hit after fears of a "hard landing" in the Chinese economy were reignited in August and September, leading the Hang Seng Index to its worst quarter in a decade.

SHANGHAI UP, TURNOVER IMPROVES

The HSBC China Flash PMI reading for October also lifted mainland markets, boosting A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse and helping the Shanghai Composite Index to rise 0.4 percent to 2,325.3.

Financials and energy counters were the biggest beneficiaries, accounting for nine of the top 10 boosts to the Shanghai benchmark. The mainland's largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 0.7 percent and was its biggest boost.

Turnover on the Shanghai bourse improved from Friday. Some local media in China reported that investor interest sagged late last week after data suggested government-supported institutions were behind the strangely strong listing debut of Sinohydro Group Ltd last Tuesday.

Local media linked the move to a possible official effort to boost forthcoming major IPOs, including China Communications Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry.

Sinohydro, the company that built the Three Gorges Dam, jumped by as much as 38 percent, eventually closing up 17 percent on Tuesday. It has since lost more than 17 percent from that closing price, including a 4 percent loss on Monday. (Editing by Chris Lewis)