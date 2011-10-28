(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.1 pct

* Gains come in high turnover as risk aversion ebbs

* Property up after China minister said buying curbs temporary

* Announcement should form base for China property - Samsung Securities

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 28 Hong Kong shares traded higher on Friday, set for their best week in almost 2-1/2 years and boosted by Chinese financial and property stocks, with global risk aversion ebbing following a deal that could ease Europe's debt problems.

Turnover at midday on the Hong Kong bourse was the highest since Aug. 5, when the first of two selloffs last quarter occurred. This also marks the first time since then that gains came in turnover comparable to elevated levels that accompanied losses.

The financial and property sectors, along with resources, took the brunt of a brutal selloff last quarter, but have led the rebound this week, partly on a short squeeze following recent data and corporate earnings that suggest fears of a hard landing in China could turn out to be excessive.

Short-selling in these sectors has remained at elevated levels over the last two weeks while dipping below 10 percent of overall turnover in all but two of the last 15 sessions,

Chinese names were also boosted by the mainland authorities showing signs of possible policy adjustments this week. Chinese property stocks were lifted by the housing minister's admission on Thursday that housing purchasing restrictions were a temporary measure.

Mainland local media reported on Friday that the authorities intended to replace restrictions with a plan to accelerate the expansion of property taxes that would contribute information to a housing database that could help control the market.

"Property taxes are the lesser of two evils in this case. There might be some profit-taking ahead after the big move up this week, but this announcement should create a base for Chinese property stock prices from here," said Lee Wee-Liat, regional property head at Samsung Securities.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.89 percent at 20,061.44 by the midday trading break. It has recovered about two-thirds of its 26 percent decline from the closing level on Aug. 4 to a trough on Oct. 4.

Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd jumped 6.1 percent, while China Resources Land Ltd and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd were among the top percentage gainers on the Hang Seng Index. Among the larger Chinese property names listed in Hong Kong, they are up 41, 34 and 30 percent on the week, respectively.

SHANGHAI SET FOR BEST WEEK IN A YEAR

In the mainland, property issues also lifted the Shanghai Composite Index . The benchmark was up 1.1 percent at 2,462.4 points, with A-share turnover at the highest since Aug. 25.

The Shanghai property sub-index was up more than 6 percent at one stage in early Friday trade, before closing up 2.7 percent by midday. Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd gained 3.9 percent.

Highlighting the extent of how policy and money supply dictate mainland market movements, the Shanghai Composite is poised for its best week in a year following Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's pledge on Tuesday to make credit supply adjustments without any changes to economic policy.

But several brokerages, including Guotai Junan Securities, one of the largest in China, took this as a sign that a reduction in reserve ratio requirements for small and medium-sized banks could be in store by the end of the year.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the world's biggest bank by market value, gained 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 0.2 percent in Shanghai after posting a 28 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

Ahead of its earnings report later on Friday, China Construction Bank Corp was up 3.2 percent in Hong Kong but down 0.2 percent in Shanghai. (Additional reporting by Chen Yixin in Shanghai; Editing by Chris Lewis)