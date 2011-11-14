(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 2.4 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.6 pct
* HSI recovers about 50 pct of Thursday's 1,000-point drop
* Strength in China stocks to limit downside in HK - analyst
* Shanghai up in highest midday turnover in over a wk
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 14 Hong Kong shares traded
higher on Monday, led by Chinese stocks, particularly the two
consumer staple names that will be added to the Hang Seng Index
in December, spurring strong gains as index-based funds bought
into them.
Weak turnover in the broader market suggests investors
remain uncertain, with fresh U.S. economic data expected
throughout this week that could drive risk aversion if figures
are worse than expected. Any inaction in Europe is likely to
compound matters.
"A lot of it is short covering and people catching up after
the steep losses last week," said Jackson Wong, vice-president
for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
Wong added that strength in Chinese stocks could limit
losses in Hong Kong, with investors looking to position
themselves for a rally in 2012 after the China Enterprises Index
recorded its worst quarter in 13 years last quarter.
The China Enterprises Index of top Hong Kong-listed mainland
companies was up 3.22 percent at the midday trading break,
helping the broader Hang Seng Index rise 2.4 percent to
19,595.61.
Gains on Monday have helped the Hang Seng Index retrace half
of the more than 1,000-point plunge on Nov. 10 that came in
volume that at midday was significantly stronger than on Monday.
Chinese consumer companies Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings
Corp and Want Want China Holdings Ltd gained
5.3 and 8 percent, respectively, after the manager of the Hang
Seng Index announced late on Friday they would be
included in the benchmark from Dec. 5.
During the midday break, Chinese instant noodle and beverage
maker Tingyi said third-quarter profit fell 34.9 percent from a
year earlier amid slower sales in a high inflation environment,
although the result beat of forecasts.
POLICY OPTIMISM LIFTS LARGE-CAP CYCLICALS
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.6 percent
at 2,521.4 points, led by strength in large caps, particularly
energy counters, as midday A-share turnover surged to the
highest in more than a week.
Data released after mainland markets closed on Friday
pointed to a higher-than-expected surge in new loans made by
Chinese banks in October, spurring investors back into the
market on further evidence of selective policy easing by the
government.
The mainland's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC) was among the benchmark's
biggest boosts, gaining 1.4 percent. ICBC gained 1
percent in Hong Kong.
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) were among Shanghai's top
three boosts, up 1 and 1.3 percent respectively partly on higher
global prices.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)