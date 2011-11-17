(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.03 pct
* Chinese developers retreat amid weak turnover
* Mainland insurer weakness limits Shanghai gains
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 17 Hong Kong shares were
poised to post a third straight loss on Thursday, with mainland
property names among the hardest hit in low turnover, and as
risk aversion heightened on growing fears of global contagion
from Europe's debt crisis.
The Chinese property sector has been a relative
underperformer in the month to date, with the properties
sub-index down more than 9 percent, compared with a 5.3
percent loss on the Hang Seng Index. This comes on the
back of its outperformance in October, when it gained more than
20 percent, helping drive the recovery in the broader Hong Kong
market from the Oct. 4 low with a gain of almost 13 percent.
Short-selling interest in some Chinese developers has stayed
consistently high through recent months, suggesting some
investors remain bearish on the sector despite no longer
expecting a hard landing for the Chinese economy.
Falling home prices and sales pressurising liquidity and
margins at Chinese property developers could push smaller
companies to the brink of collapse as they find it increasingly
difficult to borrow, threatening their cash
flows.
China Resources Land Ltd, down 5 percent and the
top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components at midday,
saw short-selling interest at almost 35 percent of its total
turnover on Wednesday, compared with an average of about 18.5
percent this month.
"Long only funds are reluctant to go with Chinese developers
because of the uncertainty involved," said Samsung Securities
regional property head Lee Wee-Liat.
Despite the central government's willingness to make policy
adjustments for the physical market, it could take up about six
months before we see its impact, Lee added.
Losses in most mainland developers came in weak volume as
has most of the past week. Longfor Properties Co Ltd
lost 3.6 percent in a fifth of its 30-day average volume at
midday.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
companies listed in Hong Kong was down 1.45 percent at the
midday trading break.
The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.88 percent at
18,793.28, off the morning's low and its 38.2 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the Oct. 28
high at about 18,715, which was also the low on Oct.
26 .
INSURERS CUT INTO BANK, ENERGY STRENGTH IN SHANGHAI
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed
a relatively volatile morning flat, edging up 0.03 percent to
2,467.7 points with A-share turnover sinking to the lowest this
week.
Insurers were the top three drags on the Shanghai benchmark,
with industry-leading China Life Insurance Co Ltd
down 1 percent and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
off 1.4 percent.
This cut into strength in large-cap banks and energy
counters, with China Coal Energy Co Ltd gaining 3.2
percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
up 0.5 percent.
China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd lost 2.7 percent
in volume that exceeded its 30-day average at midday. This
follows a steep fall in the insurance sector the day before
after China Life Insurance reported premium growth for October
that slowed more than expected.
Chinese insurers, often seen as a barometer for the health
of the A-share market given their high levels of investment, are
among the worst underperformers this week after outperforming
the broader market last week.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)