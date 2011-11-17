(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.9 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.03 pct

* Chinese developers retreat amid weak turnover

* Mainland insurer weakness limits Shanghai gains

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 17 Hong Kong shares were poised to post a third straight loss on Thursday, with mainland property names among the hardest hit in low turnover, and as risk aversion heightened on growing fears of global contagion from Europe's debt crisis.

The Chinese property sector has been a relative underperformer in the month to date, with the properties sub-index down more than 9 percent, compared with a 5.3 percent loss on the Hang Seng Index. This comes on the back of its outperformance in October, when it gained more than 20 percent, helping drive the recovery in the broader Hong Kong market from the Oct. 4 low with a gain of almost 13 percent.

Short-selling interest in some Chinese developers has stayed consistently high through recent months, suggesting some investors remain bearish on the sector despite no longer expecting a hard landing for the Chinese economy.

Falling home prices and sales pressurising liquidity and margins at Chinese property developers could push smaller companies to the brink of collapse as they find it increasingly difficult to borrow, threatening their cash flows.

China Resources Land Ltd, down 5 percent and the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components at midday, saw short-selling interest at almost 35 percent of its total turnover on Wednesday, compared with an average of about 18.5 percent this month.

"Long only funds are reluctant to go with Chinese developers because of the uncertainty involved," said Samsung Securities regional property head Lee Wee-Liat.

Despite the central government's willingness to make policy adjustments for the physical market, it could take up about six months before we see its impact, Lee added.

Losses in most mainland developers came in weak volume as has most of the past week. Longfor Properties Co Ltd lost 3.6 percent in a fifth of its 30-day average volume at midday.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was down 1.45 percent at the midday trading break.

The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.88 percent at 18,793.28, off the morning's low and its 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the low on Oct. 4 to the Oct. 28 high at about 18,715, which was also the low on Oct. 26 .

INSURERS CUT INTO BANK, ENERGY STRENGTH IN SHANGHAI

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index closed a relatively volatile morning flat, edging up 0.03 percent to 2,467.7 points with A-share turnover sinking to the lowest this week.

Insurers were the top three drags on the Shanghai benchmark, with industry-leading China Life Insurance Co Ltd down 1 percent and Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd off 1.4 percent.

This cut into strength in large-cap banks and energy counters, with China Coal Energy Co Ltd gaining 3.2 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd up 0.5 percent.

China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd lost 2.7 percent in volume that exceeded its 30-day average at midday. This follows a steep fall in the insurance sector the day before after China Life Insurance reported premium growth for October that slowed more than expected.

Chinese insurers, often seen as a barometer for the health of the A-share market given their high levels of investment, are among the worst underperformers this week after outperforming the broader market last week. (Editing by Chris Lewis)