By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 16 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, with the Hang Seng Index poised to snap a six-day losing streak after U.S. jobless claims and manufacturing data beat expectations, providing some respite for battered global markets.

But weak turnover and strength in stocks seen safer bets, such as Hong Kong utilities, conglomerates and Chinese consumer names, pointed to lingering caution as the Chinese economy slows and with no resolution for Europe in sight.

Short covering in some of the more heavily shorted stocks this week also lent some support. Li & Fung Ltd, which has seen short-selling interest average 42 percent of its turnover in the first four days of the week, gained 1.7 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent at 18,136.2 points by midday, but is poised for its sixth weekly loss in seven. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong gained 0.7 percent.

"It's quite oversold right now, we could well see a modest rally in the last two weeks of the year, led by some of the larger caps whose fundamentals are alright but trading at deep discounts," said Mark To, Wing Fung Financial Group's head of research.

Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd is one such example. It is up 1.3 percent on the day so far, but it is currently trading at 12-month earning multples that is a 41.5 percent discount to its historical median after losses exceeding 38 percent in the year to date, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Hengan International, the biggest sanitary napkin producer in China, was among the top percentage gainers among Hang Seng Index components, gaining 3.2 percent in relatively strong volume. It has gained more than 3 percent

SHANGHAI POISED FOR WEEKLY LOSS

In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at midday, leaving the benchmark mired in oversold conditions on the charts and poised for its sixth-straight weekly loss.

Jittery mainland investors have elevated redemption pressures this week, partly accounting for losses exceeding 5 percent on the Shanghai Composite this week, its worst since July last year.

On Friday, gains in oversold material and property names were offset by lingering weakness in energy names as midday A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse returned to levels nearing 3-year lows.

China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp was among the top drags, losing 0.7 percent. Poly Real Estate , which lost more than 6 percent in the week before Friday, gained 2.8 percent.

New China Life Insurance made a strong debut in Shanghai following its lackluster Hong Kong debut the day before. The A-share listing of the mainland's third-largest life insurer was up by as much as 7.5 percent from its opening trading price. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)