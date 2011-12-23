* Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent, H-shares lead

* Shanghai Composite Index up 1.5 pct

* HK shares poised to end week higher (Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Dec 23 Hong Kong stocks notched up gains on Friday, poised to end the last full trading week of the year on a positive note as signs of a strengthening U.S. economy encouraged some investors to buy into the market, although overall volume remained very light.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.08 percent at 18,576.06 by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises index rose 1.85 percent to 10,128.54.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index bounced 1.45 percent, rising back above the 2,200 level after recovering from a 33-month intraday low touched in the previous session. Energy counters and financials were the biggest boosts.

Wall Street stocks rose for a third straight day on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 virtually flat for the year after data showed new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest in 3-1/2 years.

A December improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment to the highest level in six months also helped, with Americans feeling more positive about the economy's prospects.

"The 'Fear Factor' is becoming less of an issue with better U.S. numbers," said a portfolio trader at a European bank in Hong Kong, adding that he expected window-dressing and "risk-on" to be the theme through to year-end.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index is up 1.6 percent, while for December it is 3.3 percent higher.

The gains have done little, however, to dent its underperformance this year relative to Asian and global markets as fears of a euro zone crisis and fading appetites for Chinese equities among global investors took their toll.

The Hang Seng Index is still down nearly 20 percent this year compared with an 8.2 percent decline for the MSCI World index.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest lender, rose 1.5 percent to HK$59.85 following gains in European financial stocks.

The bounce in Shanghai helped Hong Kong-listed mainland companies outperform the broader market. Oil major CNOOC Ltd rose 2.1 percent, while China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd was up 3.6 percent, the top gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

Analysts at UBS said they were "cautiously optimistic" on China's domestic markets over the three- to six-month horizon.

Overall capital market liquidity is expected to remain tight in the near term on year-end funding requirements and demand for cash around the Lunar New Year, but monetary policy "fine-tuning" should provide support thereafter, said strategist Li Chen in a note to clients. (Editing by Chris Lewis)