* Hang Seng down 20 pct in 2011, Shanghai Comp off 22 pct
* China policy easing, impact seen key to 2012 performance:
analysts
* Defensives continue outperformance, Unicom year's top
performer
* Valuations contract sharply after upbeat start to year
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Dec 30 Hong Kong and China
shares suffered their biggest annual loss since the 2008
financial crisis as mounting fears about China, worries about a
global recession and heightened volatility in financial markets
trumped cheap valuations.
Tight monetary policy in China, concerns about bad loans and
corporate governance issues saw investors sharply pare exposure
to China this year, particularly in the second-half.
The Hang Seng index ended 2011 down 20 percent,
roughly in line with other Asian markets but significantly
underperforming the S&P 500, which is poised to finish
the year little changed.
The Shanghai Composite ended the year down 21.7
percent.
On Friday, the Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent while the Shanghai
Composite rose 1.2 percent.
The China Enterprises index of top Chinese firms
listed in Hong Kong, the most popular route for foreign
investors managing China portfolios, fell 0.1 percent, taking
its losses for the year to nearly 22 percent.
The last trading day of the year was marked by low turnover
with investors continuing to favour large-cap defensive utility
and telecom names as data pointing to a slowing Chinese economy
gave investors further reason to stay on the sidelines.
China's factory activity shrank again December as demand at
home and abroad slackened, a purchasing managers' survey showed,
reinforcing the case for pro-growth policies from Beijing to
underpin the world's second-largest economy.
"The key is what measures China implements to offset the
slowdown," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American
brokerage, adding that global factors are also hurting China's
domestic economy.
With China's economy on track to slow for a fourth
successive quarter and global markets still dominated by
headlines on Europe's debt crisis, investors in Hong Kong have
gravitated towards defensive sectors, a trend that continued on
the year's last trading day.
Utilities Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd and CLP
Holdings Ltd both rose 0.8 percent, while telecom
major China Mobile Ltd ended the day 1.2 percent
higher.
China's no.2 operator China Unicom was the year's
top performing blue-chip, rising 46.7 percent.
Chinese consumption companies Want Want China Holdings Ltd
and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp,
the latest inclusions to the Hong Kong benchmark index, were
among the weakest performers, falling 1.4 and 1.3 percent,
respectively.
European retailer Esprit Holdings was the worst
performer this year, with almost three-quarters of its market
cap wiped out.
The Hang Seng Index is closing the year trading at about 9.2
times forward 12-month earnings forecasts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, representing a 25 percent contraction in
valuations over the past year.
Earnings expectations have come off sharply with analysts,
on average, forecasting 12.5 percent growth in earnings next
year compared with an over-30 percent growth projection last
December.
While conditions in the early part of next year are likely
to remain volatile, analysts expect to see a turnaround in the
second half.
The positive news is that the government will gradually
shift to policy easing and market liquidity may improve, CICC
analysts said in a note, adding, however, that the key to next
year's performance would be whether the easing was enough to
offset the negative impact of weakening fundamentals.
($1 = 7.7723 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)