By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Jan 6 China stocks edged lower on Friday, led by weakness in small- and medium-cap companies in weak turnover with the Shanghai Composite Index plumbing 34-month lows and poised for its ninth-straight weekly loss.

Hong Kong shares were also weaker in midday turnover that slumped to its lowest in more than a year, dragged by financial and property issues, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.4 percent at 18,550.4 points at the lunch break.

"Small caps are subject to more speculation, so when sentiment is as adverse as it is right now in a market devoid of macro direction, they will be hit hardest," Wang Aochao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research told Reuters.

"China's economic data have largely been okay, which is actually hurting markets more than bad data because data isn't bad enough to warrant any policy moves to support," Wang added.

China is scheduled to post a slew of economic figures next week, with inflation in the world's second-largest economy expected to slow to 4 percent, while annual GDP growth in the fourth quarter may have slowed to 8.7 percent from the 9.1 percent pace of the third quarter, a Reuters poll shows.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.3 percent at 2,143.4 points by midday. Currently down 2.6 percent this holiday-abbreviated week to date, it is on track for its longest weekly losing streak since August-September 2008.

The CSI 500 Index, which tracks shares of small- and medium-sized companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, slumped 1.7 percent. It is down 7.5 percent this week to date, after shaving 33.8 percent in 2011.

Shares of Nanjing-based Nari Technological Development Ltd Co, with a market capitalisation of about $5.3 billion, were among the top drags on both the Shanghai Composite and CSI500, declining 4.3 percent.

With Chinese developers in the middle of posting dire December sales figures, traders said the sector is coming under renewed short selling pressure in Hong Kong, with China Overseas Land & Investment Co Ltd among the most shorted stocks. It lost 1.6 percent.

China Resources Land, which some traders said is seeing increased interest from hedge funds, slid 3.2 percent while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate slid 2 percent.

Local media reported on Friday that Beijing may look to roll out its property tax scheme to the cities of Guangzhou, Nanjing and some second and third tier cities in the country's midwest.

HK POISED FOR WEEKLY GAIN

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index finished at the bottom of its trading range at midday, coming off its 50-day moving average, seen at about 18,807. It is still up 0.6 percent on the week to date.

It looks poised to hold onto that weekly gain, but the benchmark is likely to dip below 18,500 in the near term, with panic unlikely since most speculative money has left the territory, traders said.

China-focused footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd was the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components. It is down 6 percent on speculation that it could acquire a Chinese sporting retail company, traders said.

Chinese cement names were among the top percentage losers after ratings agency Fitch said on Friday that it expects oversupply to cause China's cement prices to dip further this year.

Anhui Conch Cement bled 6.1 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai. China National Building Material Co Ltd lost almost 7 percent in midday volume that has already exceeded its 30-day average.

Strength in oil stocks limited losses in both Hong Kong and Shanghai after China reportedly raised the threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production, effectively cutting tax payments by the country's oil producers.

PetroChina gained 1 percent in Shanghai and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.8 percent and CNOOC Ltd jumped 3 percent. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)