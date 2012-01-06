(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 1.4 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.3 pct
* HSI likely to dip below 18,500 points - traders
* Chinese cement stocks weak after Fitch warning
* Oil stocks strong after Beijing cuts tax on oil companies
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 6 China stocks edged lower
on Friday, led by weakness in small- and medium-cap companies in
weak turnover with the Shanghai Composite Index plumbing
34-month lows and poised for its ninth-straight weekly loss.
Hong Kong shares were also weaker in midday turnover that
slumped to its lowest in more than a year, dragged by financial
and property issues, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.4
percent at 18,550.4 points at the lunch break.
"Small caps are subject to more speculation, so when
sentiment is as adverse as it is right now in a market devoid of
macro direction, they will be hit hardest," Wang Aochao, UOB Kay
Hian's Shanghai-based head of research told Reuters.
"China's economic data have largely been okay, which is
actually hurting markets more than bad data because data isn't
bad enough to warrant any policy moves to support," Wang added.
China is scheduled to post a slew of economic figures next
week, with inflation in the world's second-largest economy
expected to slow to 4 percent, while annual GDP growth in the
fourth quarter may have slowed to 8.7 percent from the 9.1
percent pace of the third quarter, a Reuters poll
shows.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.3
percent at 2,143.4 points by midday. Currently down 2.6 percent
this holiday-abbreviated week to date, it is on track for its
longest weekly losing streak since August-September 2008.
The CSI 500 Index, which tracks shares of small-
and medium-sized companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen
bourses, slumped 1.7 percent. It is down 7.5 percent this week
to date, after shaving 33.8 percent in 2011.
Shares of Nanjing-based Nari Technological Development Ltd
Co, with a market capitalisation of about $5.3
billion, were among the top drags on both the Shanghai Composite
and CSI500, declining 4.3 percent.
With Chinese developers in the middle of posting dire
December sales figures, traders said the sector is coming under
renewed short selling pressure in Hong Kong, with China Overseas
Land & Investment Co Ltd among the most shorted
stocks. It lost 1.6 percent.
China Resources Land, which some traders said is
seeing increased interest from hedge funds, slid 3.2 percent
while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate slid 2
percent.
Local media reported on Friday that Beijing may look to roll
out its property tax scheme to the cities of Guangzhou, Nanjing
and some second and third tier cities in the country's
midwest.
HK POISED FOR WEEKLY GAIN
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index finished at the bottom of
its trading range at midday, coming off its 50-day moving
average, seen at about 18,807. It is still up 0.6 percent on the
week to date.
It looks poised to hold onto that weekly gain, but the
benchmark is likely to dip below 18,500 in the near term, with
panic unlikely since most speculative money has left the
territory, traders said.
China-focused footwear retailer Belle International Holdings
Ltd was the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index
components. It is down 6 percent on speculation that it could
acquire a Chinese sporting retail company, traders said.
Chinese cement names were among the top percentage losers
after ratings agency Fitch said on Friday that it expects
oversupply to cause China's cement prices to dip further this
year.
Anhui Conch Cement bled 6.1 percent in
Hong Kong and 1.1 percent in Shanghai. China National Building
Material Co Ltd lost almost 7 percent in midday volume
that has already exceeded its 30-day average.
Strength in oil stocks limited losses in both Hong Kong and
Shanghai after China reportedly raised the threshold for
windfall tax on crude oil production, effectively cutting tax
payments by the country's oil producers.
PetroChina gained 1 percent in Shanghai
and 2.5 percent in Hong Kong, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) gained 1.8 percent and CNOOC Ltd
jumped 3 percent.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)