By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 9 China stocks jumped on Monday, outperforming the rest of Asia, after the Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investor rights after a financial work conference over the weekend.

Wen said China must "strengthen and improve its financial supervision and effectively prevent systematic financial risks", calling on Saturday for a reduction of risks from local government debt.

Gains In Shanghai came in midday A-share turnover that was the highest since Dec. 1, a day after Beijing cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.4 percent at 2,194.6 by midday, slightly off the day's high, with coal issues posting the strongest gains. The Shanghai energy sub-index was a standout outperformer, climbing 4.5 percent.

The Shanghai Composite has dropped almost 33 percent over the last two years, underperforming Asian peers as Beijing progressively tightened monetary policy to fight inflation.

"People are desperately betting on a rebound, it doesn't need much of a reason for that to happen. Whether or not it can be sustained is another matter," said a fund manager at a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII), declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Mainland media reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to cool speculation on initial public offerings, including allowing institutional investors buy more IPO shares.

While comments from the two-day National Financial Work Conference were short of details, HSBC economists said that in the short term, they could be taken to imply more monetary policy easing for 2012.

"But the focus will be on ongoing projects, public housing, rural areas and SMEs. We reiterate our call for at least 150bp RRR cuts in the first half of 2012, with the next cut likely in the coming weeks," said Qu Hongbin, HSBC's co-head of Asian economics research, in a note on Monday.

Mainland investors took the outcome of the National Financial Work Conference, held every five years, as a sign to pour into sectors that have been most battered recently, such as coal.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was its top boost, up 5.5 percent in midday volume that exceeded twice its 30-day average. Smaller rival, Yangquan Coal Industry Group Co Ltd rose more than 9 percent in similarly strong volume.

Both stocks had slumped in the last quarter, with Shenhua Energy down 16 percent, and Yangquan Coal off more than 37 percent.

Shenhua Energy, the mainland's largest coal producer, is trading at a 12-month forward earnings multiple that is a 32 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

HONG KONG PROPERTY WEAK

Strength in mainland-listed coal stocks also spilled over to their H-share listings in Hong Kong, but only served to limit losses in the broader market. Shenhua Energy gained 1.4 percent, while China Coal Energy Co Ltd edged up 0.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.92 percent at 18,422.23 points at the midday trading break, while the China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in the territory was down 0.61 percent.

Despite stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States last Friday and China over the weekend, investors were largely focused on Europe, after data late last week pointed to a recession in the euro zone.

Turnover at midday was average, with HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank, the top drag on the Hang Seng Index, down 1.2 percent.

Hong Kong property plays were among the bigger percentage losers on the Hang Seng Index. Hang Lung Properties Ltd was down 2.4 percent, while Henderson Land Development Co Ltd was down 2.1 percent.

In a note on Monday, Samsung Securities said home sales in Hong Kong's secondary market over the weekend remained weak with only five units sold at the 10 largest residential estates tracked by Midland Holdings Ltd, which was down 1 percent. (Editing by Chris Lewis)