* HSI up 0.1 percent, Shanghai Composite down 0.4 pct
* Bets on aggressive China easing premature - CICC
* Angang Steel strong after A-share buyback announcement
* Short-selling in China banks high despite gains
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 11 China shares were lower
by midday on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index shying
away from critical chart resistance after jumping 5.7 percent
over the last two sessions, capping gains in Hong Kong where
fresh buying is expected to be limited.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
in Hong Kong was up 0.11 percent at midday, limiting gains on
the broader Hang Seng Index, which was 0.09 percent
higher at 19,020.85.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.42 percent
at 2,276.15, retreating further from the critical 2,300 level
that provided support on at least three occasions since July
2010 until that support was broken in mid-December.
"I doubt many long-only funds have done much fresh buying in
Hong Kong beyond some sector rotation, particularly into some
Chinese banks, where valuations are rather cheap," Beijing-based
CICC global equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters.
"You need more clarity to take on more risk, but that's
still not immediately clear. People are betting on aggressive
policy-easing, particularly in the mainland but conditions are
still not bad enough to warrant that," Hong said, adding that a
better entry point could emerge later in the first quarter.
China Chemical & Petroleum Corp (Sinopec) lost
0.6 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 0,7
percent, among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite.
They were key drivers of a two-day rally on the benchmark
after their state-owned parents increased their A-share
holdings, a move that was preceded by China's once-in-five-years
National Financial Working Conference (NFWC) held over the
weekend.
On Wednesday, mainland media reported that China's
securities regulator had set up a protection bureau to safeguard
investors. The bureau, which will come under the China
Securities Regulatory Commission, is aimed at protecting
investor interests, improving education and streamlining the
complaints process.
There were some pockets of strength. Angang Steel Co Ltd
gained 0.9 percent in Shenzhen in midday
volume almost twice its 30-day average, spurring strength in the
broader Chinese steel sector.
The company said its parent and its executives would enter
the market to buy its A-shares over the next six months. Angang
Steel has gained more than 7 percent in Shenzhen and almost 10
percent in Hong Kong so far this week.
HONG KONG MANAGES SMALL GAIN
In Hong Kong, A-share-sensitive stocks formed nine out of
the top 10 boosts on the Hang Seng Index, with Chinese internet
giant Tencent Holdings Ltd topping that list, up 1.9
percent.
Energy counters also saw some strength, with PetroChina Co
Ltd, CNOOC Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd
all firmer, although China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
was down 1.9 percent after gaining almost 6 percent in
the two previous sessions.
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which bought
Swedish rival Volvo in 2010, jumped 7.9 percent in nearly four
times its 30-day average volume at midday. Traders cited
speculation that the auto maker could be the partner that Fiat
SpA and Chrysler Group LLC are reported by
media to be seeking to cut production costs.
With the exception of from Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd and Bank of Communications Co Ltd,
Chinese banks were broadly weaker. China Construction Bank Corp
was down 0.2 percent and Bank of China Ltd
shed 0.3 percent.
Despite some strength in banks over the last two sessions,
short-selling has remained high, suggesting investors are still
ambivalent about the sector. Among the "Big Four", it was
particularly pronounced for CCB and Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd.
CCB saw short-selling interest as a percentage of total
turnover spike to 14 percent on Monday and 29 percent on
Tuesday, despite gains of more than 3 percent over those two
sessions. Short-selling in AgBank averaged more than 25 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris
Lewis)