By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 11 China shares were lower by midday on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index shying away from critical chart resistance after jumping 5.7 percent over the last two sessions, capping gains in Hong Kong where fresh buying is expected to be limited.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was up 0.11 percent at midday, limiting gains on the broader Hang Seng Index, which was 0.09 percent higher at 19,020.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.42 percent at 2,276.15, retreating further from the critical 2,300 level that provided support on at least three occasions since July 2010 until that support was broken in mid-December.

"I doubt many long-only funds have done much fresh buying in Hong Kong beyond some sector rotation, particularly into some Chinese banks, where valuations are rather cheap," Beijing-based CICC global equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters.

"You need more clarity to take on more risk, but that's still not immediately clear. People are betting on aggressive policy-easing, particularly in the mainland but conditions are still not bad enough to warrant that," Hong said, adding that a better entry point could emerge later in the first quarter.

China Chemical & Petroleum Corp (Sinopec) lost 0.6 percent and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 0,7 percent, among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite.

They were key drivers of a two-day rally on the benchmark after their state-owned parents increased their A-share holdings, a move that was preceded by China's once-in-five-years National Financial Working Conference (NFWC) held over the weekend.

On Wednesday, mainland media reported that China's securities regulator had set up a protection bureau to safeguard investors. The bureau, which will come under the China Securities Regulatory Commission, is aimed at protecting investor interests, improving education and streamlining the complaints process.

There were some pockets of strength. Angang Steel Co Ltd gained 0.9 percent in Shenzhen in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average, spurring strength in the broader Chinese steel sector.

The company said its parent and its executives would enter the market to buy its A-shares over the next six months. Angang Steel has gained more than 7 percent in Shenzhen and almost 10 percent in Hong Kong so far this week.

HONG KONG MANAGES SMALL GAIN

In Hong Kong, A-share-sensitive stocks formed nine out of the top 10 boosts on the Hang Seng Index, with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd topping that list, up 1.9 percent.

Energy counters also saw some strength, with PetroChina Co Ltd, CNOOC Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd all firmer, although China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was down 1.9 percent after gaining almost 6 percent in the two previous sessions.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which bought Swedish rival Volvo in 2010, jumped 7.9 percent in nearly four times its 30-day average volume at midday. Traders cited speculation that the auto maker could be the partner that Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC are reported by media to be seeking to cut production costs.

With the exception of from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Bank of Communications Co Ltd, Chinese banks were broadly weaker. China Construction Bank Corp was down 0.2 percent and Bank of China Ltd shed 0.3 percent.

Despite some strength in banks over the last two sessions, short-selling has remained high, suggesting investors are still ambivalent about the sector. Among the "Big Four", it was particularly pronounced for CCB and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.

CCB saw short-selling interest as a percentage of total turnover spike to 14 percent on Monday and 29 percent on Tuesday, despite gains of more than 3 percent over those two sessions. Short-selling in AgBank averaged more than 25 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)