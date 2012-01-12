(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.1 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.2 pct
* China inflation data slightly ahead of expectations
* Oil stocks weak, stalling New Year rally
* China Unicom underperforms on rising competition
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 12 Hong Kong shares ended a
choppy Thursday morning session slightly lower, stalled by chart
resistance levels formed in the last quarter after China's
December inflation data gave investors little incentive to chase
a New Year rally.
Mainland markets were similarly uneven, with the 2,300 level
continuing to hinder the Shanghai Composite Index, which
was down 0.2 percent at 2,272.6 at midday in the lowest A-share
turnover this week.
China United Network Communications Ltd and
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd were among the top drags
on both markets, down 1.5 and 3.9 percent respectively,
extending losses on concern over increasing competition and
earnings risks.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
in Hong Kong was flat at the midday trading break. The broader
Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 19,129, near the
lower end of its trading range after testing resistance at
19,242, the peak in December.
"The rally is starting to run out of steam today. Some
investors had clearly got a little ahead of themselves in the
last few days," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity
sales at Tanrich Securities.
China Unicom was a top performer last year among
Hang Seng Index components as investors sought the relative
safety of its subscriber momentum amid uncertainty over the pace
of the slowdown in China's economy.
But doubts have been cast on that element of safety as
competition intensifies, with smaller rival China Telecom Corp
Ltd gaining iPhone operating rights in mainland China
and bigger rival China Mobile Ltd getting better
quality smartphones, CLSA analysts wrote in a note dated Jan.
11.
China Unicom is trading at 26.4 times forward 12-month
earnings in Hong Kong after gaining 44 percent in 2011, which is
50 percent more than its historical median, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
CHINA INFLATION DATA TEMPERS OPTIMISM
Data on Thursday showed China's inflation rate eased to a
15-month low in December, but came in just above
market expectations of 4.0 percent, limiting bullishness after
the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index have this
week gained 3 and 5.3 percent, respectively, before Thursday.
Gains largely came on strength in resources-related names
after earlier batches of China economic data had boosted hopes
of aggressive monetary policy easing, but on Thursday, they were
among the biggest drags.
CNOOC Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd were
among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index. China Coal Energy Co
Ltd slipped 1.7 percent in Hong Kong.
Still, market watchers said some institutional investors had
started to inch back into these growth-sensitive sectors, which
were among the hardest hit among Chinese stocks that suffered
last year in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Some investors are optimistic that a combination of low
valuations and the possibility that earnings growth may exceed
weakened expectations and lift these battered names.
Materials plays, which were mostly strong on Thursday, have
seen the biggest cuts in earnings expectations over the past
three months as fears of a China slowdown weighed on commodity
prices, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)