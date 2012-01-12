(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.1 pct, Shanghai Composite down 0.2 pct

* China inflation data slightly ahead of expectations

* Oil stocks weak, stalling New Year rally

* China Unicom underperforms on rising competition

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Jan 12 Hong Kong shares ended a choppy Thursday morning session slightly lower, stalled by chart resistance levels formed in the last quarter after China's December inflation data gave investors little incentive to chase a New Year rally.

Mainland markets were similarly uneven, with the 2,300 level continuing to hinder the Shanghai Composite Index, which was down 0.2 percent at 2,272.6 at midday in the lowest A-share turnover this week.

China United Network Communications Ltd and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd were among the top drags on both markets, down 1.5 and 3.9 percent respectively, extending losses on concern over increasing competition and earnings risks.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was flat at the midday trading break. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 19,129, near the lower end of its trading range after testing resistance at 19,242, the peak in December.

"The rally is starting to run out of steam today. Some investors had clearly got a little ahead of themselves in the last few days," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

China Unicom was a top performer last year among Hang Seng Index components as investors sought the relative safety of its subscriber momentum amid uncertainty over the pace of the slowdown in China's economy.

But doubts have been cast on that element of safety as competition intensifies, with smaller rival China Telecom Corp Ltd gaining iPhone operating rights in mainland China and bigger rival China Mobile Ltd getting better quality smartphones, CLSA analysts wrote in a note dated Jan. 11.

China Unicom is trading at 26.4 times forward 12-month earnings in Hong Kong after gaining 44 percent in 2011, which is 50 percent more than its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

CHINA INFLATION DATA TEMPERS OPTIMISM

Data on Thursday showed China's inflation rate eased to a 15-month low in December, but came in just above market expectations of 4.0 percent, limiting bullishness after the Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index have this week gained 3 and 5.3 percent, respectively, before Thursday.

Gains largely came on strength in resources-related names after earlier batches of China economic data had boosted hopes of aggressive monetary policy easing, but on Thursday, they were among the biggest drags.

CNOOC Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd were among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index. China Coal Energy Co Ltd slipped 1.7 percent in Hong Kong.

Still, market watchers said some institutional investors had started to inch back into these growth-sensitive sectors, which were among the hardest hit among Chinese stocks that suffered last year in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Some investors are optimistic that a combination of low valuations and the possibility that earnings growth may exceed weakened expectations and lift these battered names.

Materials plays, which were mostly strong on Thursday, have seen the biggest cuts in earnings expectations over the past three months as fears of a China slowdown weighed on commodity prices, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. (Editing by Chris Lewis)