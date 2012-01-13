(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, Shanghai Composite down 1.8 percent

* Second fall in forex reserves spooks A-share investors

* Growth-sensitive sectors hit, pare weekly gains

* Belle International slumps after weak sales figure

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 13 Chinese shares were lower on Friday, with losses accelerating after Beijing posted a fall in foreign exchange reserves for two consecutive months, paring gains in Hong Kong as growth-sensitive sectors scaled back advances on the week.

Data on Friday showed that China recorded declines in forex reserves in November and December, the first consecutive fall since the first quarter of 2009, as a narrowing trade surplus and an outflow of speculative funds reversed the accumulation of dollars.

"It's been very sentiment-driven this past week. The markets are very fragile, driven by news flows. With growth slowing, I think expectations of more outflows will hurt liquidity and become a source of weakness for mainland markets," said Hong Hao, a Beijing-based global equity strategist with CICC.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.77 percent at 2,234.81 by midday, breaking below chart support seen at 2,240 in the weakest midday A-share turnover this week after falling back from resistance at 2,300 all week.

Chinese insurers, often seen as a barometer of the A-share market because of their sizable mainland equity investments, were weak. China Life Insurance Co Ltd was the top drag in Shanghai, down 2.7 percent.

On the week, the Shanghai Composite is still up 3.3 percent, largely on the back of a three-day winning streak at the start of the week supported by earlier data releases and several share buybacks seen as forms of government intervention.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was among beneficiaries after its parent company said it was increasing its A-share stake in the country's largest coal producer, but it was among the top drags in Shanghai on Friday, down 1.1 percent.

Also supporting were several measures announced to bolster the mainland securities markets following the outcome of last weekend's National Financial Work Conference, held once every five years since 1997.

The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong, pared gains, but was still up 0.19 percent at the midday trading break. The broader Hang Seng Index was down 0.03 percent at 19,089.49.

Both benchmarks are on track to post second straight weekly gains. The China Enterprises Index is up 5.5 percent so far, while the Hang Seng Index is up 2.8 percent.

SALES FIGURES, PROFIT WARNINGS WEIGH ON HONG KONG

Belle International Holdings Ltd was its top drag, slumping 8.6 percent in three times its 30-day average volume after posting fourth-quarter sales figures that were below market expectations.

"It's not looking good for them. The problem with Belle is that its mainland operations are already extensive and considered developed. It's hard to imagine how much more growth is possible for them," said Wang Aochao, UOB-Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research.

Wang added that re-rating of the Hong Kong listing of the footwear retailer, which is almost exclusively focused on the mainland, was underway and a better entry point was still some way off.

A slew of profit warnings also weighed on the market. China Taiping Insurance Holdings Ltd shed more than 8 percent after warning that it would post a "substantially lower" operating profit for 2011, due largely to a loss at its reinsurance arm. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)