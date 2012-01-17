(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.9 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.9 pct

* Better-than-expected China growth boosts cyclicals

* Gains seen lacking conviction, capped on charts

* China property could be fundamental buy in H2 - Nomura

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 17 Hong Kong and China shares gained on Tuesday, spurred by data that suggested the world's second-largest economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected pace in the last quarter of 2011, albeit at the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years.

The gains came in tepid turnover in Shanghai, and some investors in Hong Kong were seen selling into strength, suggesting a lack of conviction from deflated expectations of aggressive monetary policy easing in the near term.

China recorded fourth-quarter year-on-year economic growth of 8.9 percent, slightly bettering the 8.7 percent Reuters consensus, but with an even sharper slowdown seen in coming months as export demand fades and the housing market falters.

"I think this should stem any remaining speculation of aggressive monetary policy easing by Beijing. That may happen going into the second quarter when things are likely to get worse, but not before that," Beijing-based CICC global equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters. "Investors are also unlikely to hold on to risk going into the Lunar New Year holiday, so investors could sell into strength."

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy morning session 0.9 percent higher, but gains came in weak turnover and the benchmark initially dipped when the data was released mid-morning.

In contrast, gains accelerated in Hong Kong, with the China Enterprises Index up 2.47 percent at the midday trading break, lifting the broader Hang Seng Index 1.88 percent in turnover comparable to levels that accompanied strong gains last week.

The Hang Seng Index was at 19,369.91 at midday, breaking though 19,242 resistance that held the benchmark back throughout last week. The Shanghai Composite was at 2,226.7 and is likely capped at current levels, where the benchmark was before last week's short-lived gains.

GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS FIRM

Chinese banks, cement and property counters saw relatively strong gains in Hong Kong, largely on some short-covering.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 2.7 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China Ltd climbed 3.3 percent, both in midday volumes that exceeded their respective 30-day averages.

In a report late on Monday, Nomura property analysts advised clients to stock pick for trading opportunities in Chinese property plays instead of second-guessing Beijing policy-easing in the first half of 2012.

They advised looking towards the ability of developers to execute and the quality of their products among a list of eight criteria. Top picks included China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, China Resources Land Ltd, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd and Longfor Properties Co Ltd .

Nomura also forecast mainland home prices to drop 5 percent and sales volume to fall 10 percent this year, which would open a window for easing in the sector in the second half that could then help the sector to become a 'fundamental buy'.

Country Garden rose 4.5 percent and Longfor firmed 4.1 percent. China Overseas Land and China Resources Land, among the most highly valued names in the sector and subject to short-selling interest of late, gained 2.4 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

In Shanghai, the growth-sensitive materials sub-index was a standout outperformer, up 2.9 percent. Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd was among the top boosts, up 4.5 percent.

China Cosco Holdings Co Ltd, the mainland's largest shipping company, led strength in the sector, surging by the maximum 10 percent in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average. (Editing by Chris Lewis)