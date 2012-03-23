(Updates to midday)

* HSI, Shanghai Composite poised for weekly losses

* H-shares in HK set for eighth consective loss

* Global growth woes keep investors cautious, turnover light

* Li & Fung up 4.1 pct on results, broker upgrades

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, March 23 Hong Kong shares were down 0.96 percent by the midday trading break on Friday, poised for the worst weekly loss since November last year as concern over global growth, particularly in China, threatens to derail this year's rally.

Shrinking manufacturing activity in China and Germany and France, the two largest economies in the euro zone, fuelled worries over the outlook for the global economy, while largely lacklustre annual earnings from Chinese companies kept investors on the back foot.

The Hang Seng index eased to 20,701.51, with banks the biggest drags after disappointing results from Agricultural Bank of China Ltd . AgBank dropped 3.1 percent in Hong Kong, while larger rival Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd fell 1.8 percent to a 2-1/2 month low.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.68 percent at the lowest level in two months as investor optimism that had preceded the National People's Congress, which ended last Sunday, faded.

Annual results from China Inc so far have been sluggish.

With about half the companies tracked by Thomson Reuters Starmine having reported full-year results, 71 percent have missed estimates.

AgBank, the country's No.3 lender by market value, reported full-year results that were about 6 percent below market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The bank's Shanghai listing fell 0.4 percent.

Preliminary manufacturing data released on Thursday suggested the economy was cooling, said Julius Baer's greater China analyst Alan Lam.

"We believe upcoming economic data from China may still be at risk of negative surprises," said Lam, adding that weaker-than-expected results could cap the upside for the Hong Kong market in the near term.

The banking sector was under pressure ahead of results from China Construction Bank Corp , due after the close of trading. CCB was down 1.5 percent in Hong Kong.

ICBC fell below its 200-day moving average in Hong Kong, suggesting a weak technical outlook. It was the second most shorted stock by midday, with short interest nearing a 12-month high, traders said.

Air China Ltd suffered the steepest drop in about a month, falling 4.5 percent to a more than five-month low. It was the top-traded counter on the China Enterprises Index , which tracks the largest mainland companies listed in Hong Kong. The benchmark is poised to drop for an eighth successive session, the longest losing streak since June 2010.

Bucking the broader trend, consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd rose 4.1 percent in healthy volume after its forecast-beating 2011 results spurred broker upgrades.

Li & Fung has risen more than 83 percent since its August 2011 lows. (Editing by Chris Lewis)