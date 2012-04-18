* Hang Seng Index up 1.2 pct, Shanghai up 1.3 pct
* S.Korea cbank to buy $300 mln of China stocks by end-July
* Bank, energy shares rise in HK, short-covering helps
* China home prices register first annual drop in 2 yrs
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares bounced
back after two days of losses on Wednesday as stronger overseas
markets and a turnaround in the mainland bourses, led by the
property sector, spurred some short-covering.
In Shanghai, shares of real estate developers rallied,
partly on expectations that falling home prices will stimulate
sales and also open the way for more policy easing. That helped
push the benchmark stock index up 2 percent on the day.
The Hang Seng index ended the day up 1.1 percent,
little changed from its midday close, and managed to recover
losses from the past two sessions. The China Enterprises index
of top locally listed mainland firms rose 1 percent.
HSBC Holdings rose 1.9 percent as worries about
Spanish debt receded after Madrid sold a more-than-planned 3.2
billion euros ($4.21 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on
Tuesday due to good demand from domestic banks.
Early on Wednesday, data published by China's National
Bureau of Statistics showed average new home prices fell last
month from a year earlier, the first decline in two years,
raising investors' hopes that policies in place to cool the
property sector may soon be eased.
Hopes that lower home prices would spur sales also helped
sentiment towards the sector, the focus of the government's
efforts to rein in prices.
"Falling house prices show that the government's tightening
property policies are coming into effect and that some broader
easing may follow in the near term," said Zhang Gang, senior
analyst at Central Securities in Shanghai.
While the property sector is unlikely to see much easing
analysts say moves such as easier loans to small- and
medium-enterprises or cuts in banks' reserve requirements were
possible along with interest rate reforms.
Chinese property developers reversed earlier losses, with a
sector sub-index in Shanghai up 3.1 percent.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke rose 3.2 percent
while Poly Real Estate rose 4.7 percent.
SHORT-COVERING
Traders also attributed the rally to a report that a Chinese
government researcher expects economic growth to accelerate in
the second-half as inflation cools and, to a lesser extent, to
news that South Korea's central bank would buy $300 million in
Chinese stocks over the next three months.
"Those comments are certainly drivers," said a Hong
Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
"Besides, abundant liquidity has given A-shares good support
recently. You can see repo rates are falling again today," said
the trader, pointing to the seven-day bond repo rate
considered a barometer of cash in the financial
system and driver for mainland stock markets.
The rate, currently at 3.5 percent, is down from a six-week
peak of 4.2 percent on April 6.
In Hong Kong, where short-selling has remained above the
average 8 percent level, some bearish bets were covered
following the biggest gains on Wall Street in a month on Tuesday
and a better-than-expected Spanish debt auction.
Petrochina shares rose 2.4 percent, providing the
biggest boost to the benchmark of China shares in Hong Kong
.
Chinese banking shares also held on to gains with ICBC
up 0.6 percent after two days of weakness.
Most Chinese banks are expected to report first-quarter
results next week. Analysts at Citigroup expect the earnings
growth for the sector to slow markedly year-over-year due to
slower net-interest margin expansion.
Net interest margins, a key metric to measure profitability
of banks, are likely to decline across the board, reflecting a
peaking of loan pricing and continued demand for deposits, Citi
analysts Simon Ho and Paddy Ran said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Yixin Chen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)