By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares slipped from three-week highs on Monday, dragged lower as China Mobile posted underwhelming March subscriber numbers after markets closed last Friday.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent, while the CSI300 had lost 0.3 percent by midday, paring losses after a preliminary survey of April manufacturing activity in China beat expectations, easing fears of a "hard landing" in the world's second-largest economy.

The China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent to 20,890. Support on the HSI was seen at around 20,751, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise to February highs from October lows.

China Mobile hit its highest levels since August 2009 last Friday. But it was down 1.9 percent on Monday, with investors focusing on its March subscriber numbers over first quarter earnings that were largely as expected.

"There was quite a big run up in China Mobile last Friday because people were expecting a bigger subscriber number. Even though that disappointed, first quarter earnings look good and investors are looking to buy on the dip," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Most analysts maintained their positions on CM, with Goldman Sachs keeping its "buy" rating and Credit Suisse sticking to "outperform," while UBS retained its "key call sell" rating.

The mainland's leading cell phone operator remains Goldman Sachs' top pick in the sector due to its sustainable cash dividend yield.

CM's around 13 percent gain this year is largely in line with the 13.2 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index. CM currently trades at 11 times forward 12-month earnings, a 7 percent discount from its historic median.

CHINA BANKS WEAK

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank, the first Chinese bank to post quarterly earnings, slipped 2.7 percent in midday volume almost equal to its 30-day average, despite earnings that were above expectations.

While it reported improving asset quality with a decrease in both non-performing loans and non-performing loan ratios, the bank also posted a rapidly declining capital ratio, down 52 basis points after a 107 basis point dip in 2011, according to Barclays Capital.

"We believe the Chongqing political-economic turmoil adds uncertainty to (the bank's) growth rate and bank NPLs, which will continue to weigh on the stock," Barclays' May Yan wrote in a note, maintaining her underweight rating.

The broader Chinese banking sector was weak both in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets on Monday, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) down 0.2 percent in Shanghai and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong. (Editing by Joseph Radford)