(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.6 pct, CSI300 sheds 0.3 pct
* China Mobile slips after underwhelming March subscriber
numbers
* But investors could be looking to buy CM on dip -dealer
* Chinese banks weak ahead of Q1 earnings later this week
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares slipped
from three-week highs on Monday, dragged lower as China Mobile
posted underwhelming March subscriber numbers after
markets closed last Friday.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent, while
the CSI300 had lost 0.3 percent by midday, paring
losses after a preliminary survey of April manufacturing
activity in China beat expectations, easing fears of a "hard
landing" in the world's second-largest economy.
The China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, while
the broader Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent to
20,890. Support on the HSI was seen at around 20,751, the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise to February highs from
October lows.
China Mobile hit its highest levels since August 2009 last
Friday. But it was down 1.9 percent on Monday, with investors
focusing on its March subscriber numbers over first quarter
earnings that were largely as
expected.
"There was quite a big run up in China Mobile last Friday
because people were expecting a bigger subscriber number. Even
though that disappointed, first quarter earnings look good and
investors are looking to buy on the dip," said Jackson Wong,
Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
Most analysts maintained their positions on CM, with Goldman
Sachs keeping its "buy" rating and Credit Suisse sticking to
"outperform," while UBS retained its "key call sell" rating.
The mainland's leading cell phone operator remains Goldman
Sachs' top pick in the sector due to its sustainable cash
dividend yield.
CM's around 13 percent gain this year is largely in line
with the 13.2 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index. CM currently
trades at 11 times forward 12-month earnings, a 7 percent
discount from its historic median.
CHINA BANKS WEAK
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank, the first Chinese
bank to post quarterly earnings, slipped 2.7 percent in midday
volume almost equal to its 30-day average, despite earnings that
were above expectations.
While it reported improving asset quality with a decrease in
both non-performing loans and non-performing loan ratios, the
bank also posted a rapidly declining capital ratio, down 52
basis points after a 107 basis point dip in 2011, according to
Barclays Capital.
"We believe the Chongqing political-economic turmoil adds
uncertainty to (the bank's) growth rate and bank NPLs, which
will continue to weigh on the stock," Barclays' May Yan wrote in
a note, maintaining her underweight rating.
The broader Chinese banking sector was weak both in Hong
Kong and mainland Chinese markets on Monday, with the Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) down
0.2 percent in Shanghai and 1.1 percent in Hong Kong.
