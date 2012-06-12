* HSI down 0.4 pct, H-shares index down 0.6 pct, off day's lows

* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 down 0.7 percent; telecoms & energy drag

* HK turnover barely crosses $5 billion, 3rd lowest this year (Updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 12 Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday on worries about the euro zone and limited support from financials, despite data that showed Chinese bank lending last month was stronger than forecast.

Following a global trend, uncertainty over the details of an EU bailout for Spanish banks kept investors away and turnover in Hong Kong slumped to one of the lowest levels this year.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent. Large-caps like HSBC Holdings and Tencent, which had led the previous session's rally, were among the biggest drags on the benchmark.

HSBC shares dropped 0.8 percent, while Tencent fell 2.4 percent. Oil major CNOOC was down 0.8 percent.

Low volumes and high levels of short-selling have left the benchmark susceptible to sharp moves and intra-day reversals, with investors unwilling to hold positions for very long.

"Europe remains the key. There are now concerns about Spain's position and how that leaves Italy," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

EU officials agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion), but investors soon began to worry about how the deal would be structured and whether it would come with conditions.

Despite the latest data on new lending by Chinese banks coming in well ahead of forecasts, there were still worries about the hit to margins that banks might have to take as a result of last week's rate cut, the Hong Kong-based trader said.

Chinese banks made a higher-than-expected 793.2 billion yuan ($125 billion) in new loans in May and money supply growth also picked up slightly, according to central bank figures released on Monday, suggesting monetary policy easing and faster government approval of investment projects are gaining traction.

The index of Chinese financials in Hong Kong fell 0.6 percent, tracking the broader market's losses.

The MSCI China currently trades at 8.4 times forward earnings, an 18 percent discount to the region, and well below its average multiple of 12.6 times over the past five years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Just as the delay in inflation peaking last summer caused angst, so too the delayed growth trough and absence of aggressive easing are keeping investors concerned about this economy and market," said analysts at UBS in a note.

MAINLAND WEAK, PROPERTY RALLIES

A grim profit warning from Chinese sportswear retailer Li Ning sent its shares down 7.2 percent to their lowest in 6-1/2 years, adding pressure on market sentiment.

Private equity-backed Li Ning warned of a "substantial decline" in profit for 2012 due to weaker sales and higher marketing costs.

On the mainland, energy firms stayed weak with Petrochina down 0.4 percent and Sinopec down 0.6 percent as crude oil prices extended losses. Top coal producer China Shenhua fell 2.4 percent.

The real estate sector on the mainland extended its outperformance of China's domestic markets, with hopes that lower borrowing costs would boost property sales continuing to underpin developers' stocks.

UBS, which maintains an "overweight" on China relative to Asia, prefers property and stocks related to fixed asset investment on expectations of a ramping up of infrastructure spending in the third quarter and beyond.

News in Chinese media that the People's Bank of China had issued new guidelines permitting commercial banks to offer up to 30 percent discounts on loans to first-time home buyers gave a fresh boost to the sector.

The property sub-index in Shanghai rose 1.8 percent.

Poly Real Estate rose 4 percent after analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their target price on the stock by 13 percent on the back of an expected pick-up in contract sales.

Goldman, which maintains a "buy" rating on the stock, said in a note to clients Poly stands to benefit more than its peers from a sales recovery in the mass market segment. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Nick Macfie)