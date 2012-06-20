(Updates to midday)

* HSI rises 0.4 pct, CSI300 flat

* HSI struggles at 200-day moving average

* Macau gaming, China consumer names strong

* China Unicom hit by underwhelming May 3G growth

By Clement Tan

June 20 Hong Kong shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.4 percent bounce in HSBC Holdings Plc as risk appetite mildly improved on optimism that the U.S. central bank could launch a new round of monetary stimulus.

Some investors expect the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy-setting meeting on Tuesday, to extend its long-term bond-buying through "Operation Twist" by a few months from its planned end later in June, a move that could inject liquidity into the more globally exposed Hong Kong market.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 19,502.5, retreating from the day's highs. Gains on the day are likely to be to capped at its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,591 and a level that also limited Monday's gains.

Mainland Chinese markets were mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent, while large cap-focused CSI300 Index closed flat at midday after dipping back below its 100-day moving average on Tuesday.

Trading interest remained lackluster ahead of June's HSBC flash PMI expected on Thursday, the earliest indicator of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy which could help benchmark indices scale technical resistance.

Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse hovered near midday lows this month, while in Shanghai, neared lows for the year.

"I don't think money has left Hong Kong. Investors have been sitting on cash," said Peter So, CCB International Securities' Hong Kong-based co-head of research.

"We are more confident on China, given the uncertainty elsewhere in the world. We favour Chinese developers, insurance, brokerages and consumer staples, but would probably avoid shippers and exporters," he added.

On Wednesday, Chinese consumer giants Want Want China rose 1.5 percent and China-focused shoe retailer Belle International gained 0.5 percent.

The Macau gaming sector was also strong. The newest Hang Seng Index component, Sands China rose 2.6 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment jumped 4.3 percent and Wynn Macau gained 3.9 percent.

CHINA TELCOS WEAK

China Unicom tumbled 4.1 percent to HK$10.38 in Hong Kong after the mainland's second-largest teleco provider posted late on Tuesday May 3G subscriber growth that disappointed expectations - they were almost 7 percent lower than April's numbers.

Unicom's smaller peer, China Telecom was also weak, shedding 3.1 percent. Its larger rival, China Mobile inched down 0.3 percent.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts slashed their 2012 profit estimates for Unicom by 18 percent and cut its price target for Unicom's Hong Kong listing to HK$16.20 from HK$19, while maintaining a "buy" rating.

"As the economy is slowing and there is no mobile number portability in China, we think the 'tipping point' of mass market adoption of 3G is being delayed and consumer spending on mobile data is slowing as well," BofA-ML analysts led by Sydney Zhang said in the same note.

China Unicom is down 36.5 percent in 2012 to date after surging 47 percent last year to outperform the 20 percent slump on the Hang Seng Index as investors flocked to the perceived safety of its earnings growth, primarily driven by its 3G business.

Of the three Chinese telcos, China Mobile, up more than 8 percent this year, is the only one trading at a discounted forward 12-month earnings multiple.

At 10.4 times, China Mobile is trading at a 12 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Unicom is currently trading at 24.6 times, 20 percent more than its historical median, while China Telecom is trading at 13.9 times, 12.2 percent more than its historical median. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)