(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.3 pct, CSI300 down 0.9 pct
* Turnover on both bourses weak, investors stay cautious
* China Mobile, HK utilities among gainers
* Evergrande recovers some of last week's slump
By Clement Tan
June 25 Hong Kong shares crept higher on Monday,
with defensive plays such as China Mobile helping the
Hang Seng Index outperform Asian peers, but lackluster turnover
pointed to lingering caution among investors.
Italian and Spanish debt auctions on Tuesday, along with a
slew of economic from data from major European economies, the
United States and China could provide fresh impetus for
investors later this week.
Mainland Chinese markets were weaker at the resumption of
trade after a 3-day holiday weekend. The Shanghai Composite
Index slipped 0.6 percent at midday, while the large
cap-focused CSI300 was down 0.9 percent at 2490.8.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at
19,090.1, above the day's lows and bouncing off the 50 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February
highs, at about 18,963.
"Things might be cheap, but growth is deteriorating at too
fast a speed for value investors to justify getting into the
market now," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive officer of
Hong Kong-based LBN Advisors, which manages more than $400
million of assets in two China funds.
On Monday, shares of China Mobile rose 2 percent to June
20's month-high at HK$82.80. A close above this level in strong
volume could point to further gains in the near term.
Strength in other defensive sectors, such as Hong Kong
utilities, also helped the Hang Seng Index eke out gains. Power
Assets gained 1.6 percent to cut losses, leaving it
down 1 percent in 2012 after two straight annual gains.
Power Assets outperformed last year as the broader market
tanked, with investors choosing the relative safety of its
earnings. With the global macro situation unlikely to change too
dramatically any time soon, that trend could resume.
In a note to clients on Monday, Bank of Communications
(BoComm) International Securities said the divergence between
the performance of cyclicals and defensive sectors in Hong Kong
has "once again reached an extreme."
Hong Hao, BoComm's chief strategist, added that it is now
"time for a change" of sector leadership, warning that rising
earnings estimates of cyclicals also suggest that these stocks
have largely priced in the reflation in China, and "thus warrant
caution."
EVERGRANDE RECOVERS, CHINA PROPERTY FIRMER
Evergrande Real Estate led strength in the Chinese
property sector. It rose 4.4 percent in strong volume,
recovering some of its 17 percent losses last week after a short
seller accused it of fraud, bribery and financial irregularity.
China's second-largest developer by sales last Friday said
it may buy back some of its shares and take legal action against
Citron Research for allegations it made in a report late last
week.
Evergrande's strength spurred broad gains in the sector.
China Overseas Land & Investment rose 3.1 percent,
while China Resources Land gained 1.8 percent.
Chinese computing giant Lenovo Group Ltd slipped a
further 3.3 percent on Monday after falling 8 percent last week
following a Taiwanese newspaper report alleged that it had
halved its projection for growth in personal computer shipments.
On Friday, the company denied those allegations, but on
Monday the stock fell to its lowest since May 31.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)