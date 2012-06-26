(Updates to midday)

June 26 Hong Kong shares were flat by midday on Tuesday, with strength in defensive sectors offsetting weakness in Chinese banking majors in a sign investors are opting for safety, expecting the euro zone debt debacle to worsen in the near term.

The Macau gaming sector tanked after a domestic newspaper flagged a potential tightening of visas for Chinese nationals travelling to the world's largest gambling destination.

Mainland Chinese markets were poised for a fifth-straight loss, with the large cap-focused CSI300 Index down 0.4 percent by midday, but bouncing off its March intra-day lows, at about 2,429.7 points.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index was almost unchanged and stood at 18,896.5. Turnover in both markets lingered near the year's lows.

"Markets are still waiting for a clear roadmap for Europe," Fan Cheuk Wan, Credit Suisse Private Banking head of Asia-Pacific research, told reporters in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Despite expecting policy easing to support a rebound in Chinese equity markets in the second half of 2012, Fan added she did not expect a "strong and imminent rebound" because it would take a while for investors' confidence to return as Europe was unlikely to improve dramatically.

On Tuesday, Chinese banking majors were broadly weaker in Hong Kong. Bank of China slipped 1.1 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.7 percent.

PetroChina was the only Chinese oil major in the red, slipping 2.3 percent to HK$9.83 after Citi shaved its earnings-per-share estimate for the stock by 13 percent, downgraded its Hong Kong listing from "buy" to "neutral" and cut its target price from HK$10.70 to HK$10.06.

MACAU GAMING SINKS, SANDS CHINA BLEEDS

The Macau gaming sector was hit by a report in the Chinese-language Macau Daily News that warned of a potential tightening in the number of visas available under China's Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a cut in the overseas spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards.

Sands China dived 5.4 percent, topping losses in the sector and ranking among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index.

Tuesday's losses brought Sands China to its lowest since October 1. It has lost more than 30 percent since hitting an all-time high on April 19.

Sector rivals Galaxy Entertainment slipped 5.1 percent while Wynn Macau shed 4.1 percent and SJM Holdings lost 3.4 percent. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)