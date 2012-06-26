(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 inches down 0.1 pct
* Low turnover, defensive strength point to caution
* Macau gaming hit by report of China visitor visa curbs
* PetroChina down after Citi downgrade
By Clement Tan
June 26 Hong Kong shares, flat at midday, eked
out their first gain in four days on Tuesday after European
markets opened higher, yet strength in defensive stocks
suggested investors expect the euro zone debt debacle to worsen
in the near term.
Mainland Chinese markets slid to a fifth-straight loss. The
large cap-focused CSI300 Index shed 0.1 percent, but
bounced off lows during the day that neared a March low around
2,429 - pointing to strong support at that level.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent to 18,981.8
and closed above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its
rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,963 - a
level it slipped below on Monday.
Turnover in Hong Kong increased for the first time in three
days, but was still 15 percent below its 20-day average. In
Shanghai, volume was the lowest since Feb. 1 and 23 percent
below its 20-day average.
"Markets are still waiting for a clear roadmap for Europe,"
Fan Cheuk Wan, Credit Suisse Private Banking head of
Asia-Pacific research, told reporters.
Despite expecting policy easing to support a rebound in
Chinese equity markets in the second half Fan added she did not
anticipate a "strong and imminent rebound" as it would take a
while for investor confidence to return as Europe was unlikely
to improve dramatically.
On Tuesday, HSBC Holdings was the top boost to the
Hang Seng Index, rising 0.6 percent - trading in a range that
has bounded the stock of Europe's largest bank for three
sessions.
Shares of China Mobile rose 0.9 percent to
HK$82.85, failing to surpass chart resistance at around HK$83, a
level that has capped gains since May 18.
But with investors hunting for safety with the euro zone
debt crisis rumbling on, that could be breached in the near
term.
Defensive tactics could also help lift stocks such as Hong
Kong utilities plays Power Assets and CLP Holdings
, which are down this year while the broader market is
up 3 percent.
On Tuesday, Power Assets gained 0.9 percent CLP rose 0.4
percent.
MACAU GAMING SINKS, SANDS CHINA BLEEDS
The Macau gaming sector was hit by a report in the
Chinese-language Macau Daily News that warned of a potential
tightening in the number of visas available under China's
Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a cut in the overseas
spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards.
Sands China dived 5.8 percent, topping losses in
the sector and on the Hang Seng Index. Tuesday's fall brought
Sands China to its lowest since Sept. 1. It has lost more than
30 percent since an all-time high on April 19.
Sector rivals Galaxy Entertainment shed 5.7
percent while Wynn Macau slid 2.8 percent and MGM
China lost 4.8 percent.
PetroChina fell 0.7 percent to HK$9.90 after Citi
shaved the stock's earnings-per-share estimate by 13 percent,
downgraded its Hong Kong listing to "neutral" from "buy" and cut
its target price to HK$10.06 from HK$10.70.
On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1
percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.4 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)