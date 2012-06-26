(Updates to close)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 inches down 0.1 pct

* Low turnover, defensive strength point to caution

* Macau gaming hit by report of China visitor visa curbs

* PetroChina down after Citi downgrade

By Clement Tan

June 26 Hong Kong shares, flat at midday, eked out their first gain in four days on Tuesday after European markets opened higher, yet strength in defensive stocks suggested investors expect the euro zone debt debacle to worsen in the near term.

Mainland Chinese markets slid to a fifth-straight loss. The large cap-focused CSI300 Index shed 0.1 percent, but bounced off lows during the day that neared a March low around 2,429 - pointing to strong support at that level.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.5 percent to 18,981.8 and closed above the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs, at about 18,963 - a level it slipped below on Monday.

Turnover in Hong Kong increased for the first time in three days, but was still 15 percent below its 20-day average. In Shanghai, volume was the lowest since Feb. 1 and 23 percent below its 20-day average.

"Markets are still waiting for a clear roadmap for Europe," Fan Cheuk Wan, Credit Suisse Private Banking head of Asia-Pacific research, told reporters.

Despite expecting policy easing to support a rebound in Chinese equity markets in the second half Fan added she did not anticipate a "strong and imminent rebound" as it would take a while for investor confidence to return as Europe was unlikely to improve dramatically.

On Tuesday, HSBC Holdings was the top boost to the Hang Seng Index, rising 0.6 percent - trading in a range that has bounded the stock of Europe's largest bank for three sessions.

Shares of China Mobile rose 0.9 percent to HK$82.85, failing to surpass chart resistance at around HK$83, a level that has capped gains since May 18.

But with investors hunting for safety with the euro zone debt crisis rumbling on, that could be breached in the near term.

Defensive tactics could also help lift stocks such as Hong Kong utilities plays Power Assets and CLP Holdings , which are down this year while the broader market is up 3 percent.

On Tuesday, Power Assets gained 0.9 percent CLP rose 0.4 percent.

MACAU GAMING SINKS, SANDS CHINA BLEEDS

The Macau gaming sector was hit by a report in the Chinese-language Macau Daily News that warned of a potential tightening in the number of visas available under China's Individual Visitation Scheme, as well as a cut in the overseas spending limit on China Union Pay credit cards.

Sands China dived 5.8 percent, topping losses in the sector and on the Hang Seng Index. Tuesday's fall brought Sands China to its lowest since Sept. 1. It has lost more than 30 percent since an all-time high on April 19.

Sector rivals Galaxy Entertainment shed 5.7 percent while Wynn Macau slid 2.8 percent and MGM China lost 4.8 percent.

PetroChina fell 0.7 percent to HK$9.90 after Citi shaved the stock's earnings-per-share estimate by 13 percent, downgraded its Hong Kong listing to "neutral" from "buy" and cut its target price to HK$10.06 from HK$10.70.

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.4 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)