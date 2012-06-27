(Updates to midday)

* HSI jump 1.1 pct, CSI300 up 0.5 pct

* Short covering in HSI futures accentuate HSI gains

* China consumer names lifted by Chow Tai Fook earnings

* Macau gaming stocks rebound after Goldman note

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

June 27 Hong Kong shares outperformed most Asian indexes to rise 1.1 percent at midday on Wednesday, helped by robust earnings from jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook and nascent hopes for investor-friendly policy moves ahead of the 15th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.

The Hang Seng Index climbed to 19,190.3, with a break above 19,100 triggering stop losses on index futures and prompting investors to cover short positions ahead of a contract expiry on Thursday.

Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, posted a 79 percent jump in annual profit, sending its shares 5.2 percent higher to HK$9.70 and lifting other Chinese retailers and luxury plays.

Barclays Capital analysts also initiated coverage on the company with an overweight rating and a HK$12 price target.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent while mainland China indexes were set for their first gain in six days.

The large cap-focused CSI300 Index rose 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent.

While investors expect this week's European summit will fail to deliver tangible progress on tackling the region's debt crisis, some market players said that disappointment had already been priced in to some extent.

"Investors are moving to reduce some of their bearish bets ahead of the European leaders meeting," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications (BoComm) International Securities' Hong Kong-based chief strategist.

"But I suspect in Hong Kong, there are also some expectations there could be more goodies nearer July 1."

China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday Beijing will promote the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead of the 15th anniversary of its return to China on July 1.

GAMING STOCKS REBOUND

Other strong gainers included China Construction Bank (CCB) , which was the top boost to the Hang Seng Index with a 1.6 percent climb and Internet giant Tencent Holdings which jumped 2.7 percent. Tencent, however, faltered at chart resistance at HK$226.20, a level that has also capped gains in the last three sessions.

The Macau gaming sector rebounded after diving a day earlier on a Macau Daily report that the Chinese government is strictly enforcing its travel policy to Macau as well as a reduction in the overseas transaction limit for UnionPay, a popular credit-debit card in China.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients on Wedensday that their channel checks suggest no change to the official visa policy, while the development on UnionPay was not new.

Sand China rose 3.5 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 4.3 percent.

Among retailing stocks climbing after Chow Tai Fook's earnings, Belle International, a China-focused shoe retailer, rose 4.2 percent to its highest in more than two weeks and instant noodle maker Tingyi firmed 2.4 percent.

