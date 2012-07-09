(Updates to midday)
* HSI sheds 1.4 pct, dips below 200-day MA
* CSI300 down 1.1 pct, H-share index slumps 2.2 pct
* China consumer sector hit after June inflation drops more
than expected
* PetroChina, Sinopec hit by Morgan Stanley downgrade
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 9 Hong Kong shares fell 1.4
percent at midday on Monday, set for their worst daily loss in
more than a month after a bigger than expected decline in
China's June inflation raised fears of weaker consumer demand in
the world's second-largest economy.
Official inflation data on Monday showed that China's
consumer and producer prices eased more than expected in June,
triggering steep losses for China consumer names, such as Want
Want China and Tingyi.
"Falling inflation means food producers will find it
difficult to increase prices," said Hong Hao, chief strategist
at Bank of Communications International Securities.
"But the bigger story today is how the bigger-than-expected
decline in inflation points to an economy slowing down quicker
than previously anticipated, which will hurt demand and margins
harder than decreased pricing power," Hong added.
The Hang Seng Index closed at 19,514.8 at midday,
dipping below its 200-day moving average, currently at 19,559.6.
The benchmark rose above this level last Tuesday after slipping
below it in mid-May.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slumped 2.2 percent, underperforming
onshore Chinese markets. The large-cap focused CSI300 Index
and the Shanghai Composite Index each fell 1.1
percent.
Want Want fell 4.4 percent from an all-time high it recorded
last Friday. Before Monday, gains of 34.7 percent this year
elevated it to HK$10.46, the highest since it listed in Hong
Kong in April 2008. Tingyi dived 5.1 percent.
China Yurun Food Group Ltd plunged more than 9
percent on Monday after the meat processor's founder resigned as
chairman, the latest Chinese company to see a management
reshuffle amid increasing economic uncertainty.
PetroChina Co Ltd shed 2.9 percent, while China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) lost 1.4 percent
after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded their view of the
Chinese oil sector from "attractive" to "in line"
Morgan Stanley cut its price target for both Chinese giants'
Hong Kong listing by 23 percent, to HK$8.50 from HK$11 for
PetroChina and to HK$7.70 from HK$10 for Sinopec. They are
currently trading at HK$9.59 and HK$6.58 respectively.
ONSHORE-OFFSHORE SPLIT IN CHINA PROPERTY
Chinese insurers were hurt by a report from UBS analysts who
warned that first half earnings for the sector will be weak.
China Life Insurance and Ping An Insurance
both shed more than 3 percent.
An accounting treatment of investment losses brought forward
from 2011 hurt first quarter results for insurers and will
significantly affect first half earnings, UBS said.
Beijing is expected to post a slew of other economic data
this week, including GDP numbers expected to be the worst in at
least three years.
In a measure of the impact of the slowing economy on its
companies, Angang Steel dived 4.2 percent after
warning it expects to record a net loss of around 1.976 billion
yuan ($309 million) in the first half of 2012 mainly due to a
significant slide in the prices of steel products.
Chinese property stocks were the standout outperformers in
mainland Chinese markets, a marked divergence from weakness in
the offshore markets after China Premier Wen Jiabao said on
Saturday that Beijing must firmly maintain its property
tightening measure to cool housing prices.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke gained 1.5 percent,
while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate rose 2.3
percent, with the Shanghai property sub-index up 0.5
percent.
In contrast, China Overseas Land & Investment lost
3.2 percent, while China Resources Land shed 2.8
percent and Agile Property slipped 3 percent.
In both markets, the Chinese property sector has
outperformed the broader market this year, on expectation that
policy easing will make it easier for developers to obtain
credit for new projects.
In a further sign the sector could be on the mend, average
home prices in China's 100 major cities edged up 0.1 percent in
June from May, snapping a nine-month decline.
China Overseas Land is up more than 40 percent in 2012,
compared to the 5.9 percent gain for the Hang Seng benchmark.
Vanke is up 31 percent, compared to the 4.2 percent gain on the
CSI300.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)