(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, CSI300 drops 0.4 pct
* Underwhelming China import growth feeds hard landing fears
* Poly Real Estate H1 profit decline hits sector peers
* ZTE dives on speculation of weak earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 10 Hong Kong and China shares
fell on Tuesday, aggravated by weak import growth in June that
underscored flagging domestic demand in China.
China's imports rose 6.3 percent last month from a year
earlier, the customs administration said on Tuesday, less than
half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a Reuters
poll.
In a sign of the impact of the persistent slowdown on
Chinese companies, concerns on profitability at the corporate
earnings reporting season starting in August weighed on both
markets for a second-straight session.
Strength in defensives and low turnover further pointed to
caution as the Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent at
midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong lost 0.9 percent.
In the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index fell
0.5 percent, while the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
was down 0.4 percent.
"Turnover is not going to improve anytime soon with data now
suggesting the slowdown in the Chinese economy is nowhere near a
bottom," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities.
"First half earnings announcements next month are not going
to be pretty, so we will probably see further losses limited at
June lows," he said.
Growth-sensitive sectors were among the biggest drags in
both markets, but Chinese property was particularly weak after
Poly Real Estate, China's second-largest property
developer by market value, reported first half net profit that
was 12 percent below a year earlier.
Poly slumped 3.9 percent in Shanghai, dragging the Shanghai
property sub-index down 2.4 percent. A gauge of property
developers listed in Hong Kong also underperformed the
broader market, down 1.1 percent.
PROFITABILITY OF CORPORATE CHINA IN QUESTION
Shares of ZTE Corp , the world's No.5
telecommunications equipment maker by sales, fell to the lowest
intraday level in more than three years in Hong Kong on concerns
over its first-half earnings and a dispute between the European
Union and China over industry subsidies, analysts
said.
ZTE slumped 7 percent in Hong Kong in midday volume that
topped its 30-day average. It also slumped 6 percent in
Shenzhen.
Citic Securities, China's largest listed
brokerage, slipped 0.8 percent in Hong Kong after it reported
net income in June that was 19 percent less than May's, hit by
the underperformance of onshore Chinese stock markets.
Shares of Citic Securities are still up 16.7 percent this
year, compared with the 5.1 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index
and 5.8 percent drop for the China Enterprises Index.
