(Updates to close)
* HSI sheds 0.2 pct, CSI300 down 0.4 pct
* Turnover slumps, anaemic China imports feeds fears of hard
landing
* Poly Real Estate H1 profit fall hits sector peers
* ZTE dives on speculation of weak earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 10 Hong Kong shares fell for a
third straight day on Tuesday, as weak import growth in China
last month fuelled concern over flagging domestic demand, with
investors expecting more disappointing macroeconomic data out of
China later this week.
Mainland Chinese markets sank to six-month lows after data
showed China's imports rose 6.3 percent in June from a year
earlier, less than half the 12.7 percent increase forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Profit concerns dominated both markets, with an eye ahead to
the the upcoming earnings reporting season in August.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong slipped 0.6 percent. Turnover was among the lowest for the
year so far.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
closed down 0.4 percent at 2,406.7, the lowest since
Jan. 16. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3
percent as trading volumes declined 21 percent from Monday.
"Turnover is not going to improve anytime soon with data now
suggesting the slowdown in the Chinese economy is nowhere near a
bottom," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities.
"First half earnings announcements are not going to be
pretty," he said, adding that while he expected further declines
he doubted whether lows of 18,056.4 points seen in June on the
Hang Seng benchmark would be breached.
For now, investors' focus will shift to China's
second-quarter gross domestic product report due on Friday,
which was expected to show the lowest growth in at least three
years.
Growth-sensitive sectors were among the biggest drags in
both markets, but the Chinese property sector was particularly
weak after Poly Real Estate, China's second-largest
property developer by market value, reported unaudited first
half net profit that was 12 percent below a year earlier.
Poly slumped 3.6 percent in Shanghai, dragging the Shanghai
property sub-index down 2.1 percent. A gauge of property
developers listed in Hong Kong also underperformed the
broader market, down 0.8 percent.
SLUGGISH GROWTH, TROUBLED CORPORATES
Shares of ZTE Corp closed in Hong Kong
and Shenzhen at the lowest in more than three years due to
concerns over its first-half earnings and a dispute between the
European Union and China over industry subsidies.
The world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker by sales
dived 5.5 percent in Shenzhen and 8.8 percent in Hong Kong in
heavy volumes.
Samsonite International S.A., the world's biggest
luggage maker, closed down 6 percent at its lowest level in six
months on talk that its two largest shareholders will trim their
stakes, traders said.
Embattled Chinese meat processor, China Yurun Food Group Ltd
slumped to its lowest in almost six years. It shed
another 6.6 percent in almost seven times its 30-day average
volume after Monday's 10 percent dive.
Several brokerages warned that its founder's resignation as
chairman is likely to compound uncertainty surrounding the
company. Credit Suisse strategists dropped Yurun from their
China model portfolio.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)