(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.4 pct, CSI300 flat
* Turnover weak, pointing to market scepticism
* China banks up, June lending data supports
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 13 Hong Kong shares rose
slightly on Friday, as investors registered relief that a
slowdown in China's economic growth to 7.6 percent in the second
quarter was no worse than expected, despite being the slowest
pace in more than three years.
Volumes remained lacklustre, however, demonstrating
investors concerns over the hit corporate profits could take
with China's full-year growth on course for its softest showing
since 1999.
"I don't think we have seen the bottom of this slowdown
yet," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communication International
Securities' chief equity strategist.
"We are still in the middle of a destocking cycle, which
means there's little investment and earnings will continue to be
adversely impacted."
The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session up 0.5
percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.
Onshore Chinese markets showed little change, marking a
respite after a week of declines. The Shanghai Composite Index
and the large cap-focused CSI300 Index both
went into the noon break flat.
All four benchmark indices are still set for weekly losses,
with offshore benchmark indices poised for their worst week in
almost two months.
CHINA BANKS LIFTED BY JUNE LENDING DATA
Data released after the market's close on Thursday that
showed bank lending hit a three-month high in June helped a
battered banking sector put in a stronger performance.
China Construction Bank (CCB) rose 1 percent to
bounce off Thursday's nine-month closing low. The banking and
insurance sector index in Hong Kong outperformed,
jumping almost 1.2 percent.
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China
Minsheng Bank figured among main gainers onshore,
rising between 0.4 and 0.5 percent.
The Chinese banking sector had come under pressure earlier
this week on renewed bad debt concerns after Caixin magazine
reported that China Construction Bank (CCB) would be
owed 3 billion yuan if a troubled Hangzhou-based conglomerate
defaults on outstanding debt estimated at 8 billion yuan.
Although Chinese banks are trading near historically low
valuations, investors have shunned the stocks. Beijing's recent
interest rate cuts also involved cuts to its lending and deposit
rates that are expected to squeeze banks' interest rate margins
and hurt their profitability.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)