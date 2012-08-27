(Updates to midday)

* HSI slips 0.2 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.3 pct

* Chinese brokers, insurers weak, aggressive China easing seen unlikely

* Macau gaming sector climbs ahead of earnings

* Sinopec edges higher after encouraging H1 earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 27 Shanghai shares tumbled to their lowest since March 2009 on Monday, dragged by non-banking financials whose sagging fortunes are dependent on a more aggressive policy easing regime, which now seem unlikely.

Chinese brokers and insurers, which are heavily invested in mainland stock markets, were also among the biggest drags in Hong Kong. China Life Insurance was among the biggest weight on benchmark indices in both markets.

China Premier Wen Jiabao's comments, while on a visit to Guangdong over the weekend pledging new measures aimed at stablising export growth, were seen by some market watchers as diminishing the chances of Beijing reducing bank reserve requirements or cutting interest rates.

Further aggravating sentiment, China's industrial sector in July posted a sharp drop in profit, offering a fresh sign that slackening domestic and external demand has further weighed on corporate earnings.

In a biweekly note to clients on Monday, CICC strategists said it would be difficult for the A-share market to reverse its underperformance with a weak economy and cautious monetary policy and the market risk more losses in the mid-term.

"It sure doesn't look like Beijing will move to cut reserve ratios or rates anymore from here. That will hurt A shares more and weakness there will weigh on Hong Kong," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.3 percent at 2,064.5 at midday. Chart support is next seen at around 2,037, the intra-day low on March 3, 2009. The Shanghai benchmark is now down 6.1 percent in 2012.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings lost 1.6 percent to bring its losses on the year to 4.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent to 19,848.7, its lowest in more than three weeks. Chart support is next seen at its 200-day moving average, now at around 19,765, a technical level it has finished above since Aug. 4.

China Life Insurance, the biggest mainland insurer, shed 2.8 percent in Hong Kong to its lowest in a month, while declining 2.5 percent in Shanghai. It is expected to post its first half earnings on Tuesday.

Its sector rival Ping An Insurance reported last Thursday a better than expected 9.4 percent rise in first half profit. On Monday, it lost 2.3 percent in Hong Kong and 3.4 percent in Shanghai.

Chinese brokers were also weak despite a state media report on Monday that Beijing was ready to expand a pilot securities margin trading programme, that would likely bolster sagging volumes in mainland markets.

Haitong Securities , among the larger brokerages in the mainland, lost 3.5 percent in Hong Kong and 3.2 percent in Shanghai despite posting late on Friday first-half earnings that were largely in line with expectations.

CORPORATE EARNINGS IN FOCUS

China Construction Bank (CCB), the country's second-largest lender, was flat in Hong Kong at midday after posting first half earnings on Sunday that bettered expectations.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rose 0.4 percent in Hong Kong after posting a smaller-than-expected drop in first half profits on Sunday.

The Macau gaming sector were outperformers ahead of first half earnings reports from key sector players. Sands China rose 0.5 percent ahead of its report at midday that showed its net profit declining 18.5 percent.

Galaxy Entertainment was flat ahead of its earnings results, where it posted a forecast-beating HK$3.45 billion ($445 million) in half-year net profit.

Up 58 percent in 2012, Galaxy is trading at a 39 percent discount to its historic median 12-months forward earnings multiple, but a 112 percent premium to its historic median price-to-book multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)