By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares soared to their highest since early May on Friday, with the riskier resources-related sectors leading gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a daring new stimulus plan to foster investment and job creation.

Gains in mainland Chinese markets were comparatively muted, dragged by weakness in the property sector after state-run media reported that regulators were monitoring high prices seen in land deals after a recent pickup in sales.

But Friday's rise in both markets was on modest midday volumes compared with last Friday, when Chinese state media had just announced the approval of more than 1 trillion yuan of infrastructure projects.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.7 percent at 20,582.3 at midday, with technical resistance seen at around 20,674.5, the lower end of a chart gap that opened up between May 4 and May 7.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each rose 0.5 percent.

Both mainland indices are still marginally down on the week, but Hong Kong's are set for a second weekly gain, each up about 4 percent.

"Investors should look to get the most from the rally from here in high-beta stocks with low valuations," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity strategist. "H-shares should outperform A-shares going into year's end." (High-beta stocks tend to have higher highs and lower lows than the average.)

Shares of Chinese gold miners were among the top gainers as gold prices rose to a six-month high. Zijin Mining surged 11.4 percent in Hong Kong, while rising 2.8 percent in Shanghai.

Jiangxi Copper jumped 7.2 percent in Hong Kong and 2.9 percent in Shanghai as benchmark London and Chinese contract copper prices rallied to their highest in up to five months.

But JP Morgan strategists said in a weekly strategy note that while the resources, petrochemicals and refining sectors may benefit from bear market rallies on fast money, structural problems remain.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's warned on Friday that the credit risks for state-owned enterprises could worsen because they already have high debt levels and weak profitability, both of which would be exacerbated by the slowing Chinese economy.

SUN HUNG KAI RECOUPS LOSSES SINCE CHAIRMEN'S MARCH ARRESTS

Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 3.8 percent in heavy volumes after posting late on Thursday earnings that narrowly beat expectations on Thursday as strong rental growth drove the company to record operational profits.

Gains on Friday have helped the shares recover losses suffered in late March after the co-chairmen of the world's second-largest property developer were arrested on corruption charges.

China Life Insurance was up 4.1 percent in Hong Kong and 2.2 percent in Shanghai after posting a 20 percent year-on-year increase in premium income in August, which Barclays Capital analysts said was "likely well ahead of market expectations."

Property shares on the mainland slipped on renewed fears of that more curbs would be imposed on the sector after the state-run China Securities Journal reported that regulators are watching overly high prices in government land sales.

The two largest listed property developers in the A-share market were the main hindrance on the CSI300. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke sank 1.5 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate shed 2.3 percent. (Editing by Eric Meijer)