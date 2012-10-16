(Updates to close)

* HSI +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, Shanghai Comp flat

* China property strong on signs of improving home sales

* Investors take profits on Chinese banking sector

* Premium alcohol names strong, earnings visibility rewarded

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 16 Hong Kong shares climbed to their highest close since May 3, powered by Chinese property stocks as traders said industry data showed improving home sales in the mainland last week, alleviating concerns about the sector.

Tuesday's 0.3 percent gain on the benchmark Hang Seng Index was capped by weakness in the Chinese banking sector. Investors took profits from a rally last week after Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, increased stakes in the "Big Four" Chinese banks.

Volumes were largely concentrated in these two sectors even as broader turnover stayed lackluster in China and Hong Kong markets.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index rose 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index finished the day flat. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index ended at 21,207.1, with chart resistance next seen at about 21,385, the intra-day high on May 2.

"Investors are sticking with sectors that they have reason to be more certain about. This rotation suggests they are also positioning themselves for the next leg up," Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

Traders cited data from property consultancies Centaline and Soufun that showed improving real-estate transactions last week, triggering a rotation into the sector.

China Resources Land (CRL) jumped 5.1 percent to reach its highest close since Sept. 14. Last week, when the Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 percent, CRL shed 3.7 percent.

In 2010 and 2011, shares of CRL fell. This year, they are up 38 percent but are still trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple that is a 21 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Its current 12-month forward price-to-book multiple is just 0.4 percent below its historical median, at 1.3 times.

Chinese banks were broadly weaker on Tuesday, with China Construction Bank (CCB) down 1.9 percent in Hong Kong. Last week, it jumped 5.3 percent, its best week in 11.

Alcohol producers were the top boosts to onshore Chinese indices on Tuesday, extending gains after Wuliangye forecasted on Monday that its third quarter net profit jumped 62 percent from a year earlier.

Wuliangye gained 1.1 percent, while Kweichow Moutai rose 1.7 percent as investors rewarded earnings visibility with Chinese companies expected to start posting third-quarter earnings next week.

In most sectors, Chinese corporate profits have shown no sign of a second-half recovery as analysts cut earnings estimates in September by the most in 2-1/2 years, a red flag for investors who expect the world's second biggest economy to start picking up soon.

Official data on Thursday is expected to show China's third-quarter growth slowed to 7.4 percent from a year earlier, leaving the world's second-largest economy on track for its slowest annual expansion since 1999.

ENCOURAGING SEPT PREMIUMS LIFT PING AN INSURANCE

Ping An Insurance rose 0.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.1 percent in Shanghai after it posted a 12 percent growth in premium income for September from a year ago.

In the third quarter, Ping An posted a 17 percent growth in life insurance premiums from a year ago, up from 10 percent in the second quarter and 2 percent in the first.

"Overall, these numbers suggest Ping An's new business volume growth may well be turning positive, which should improve its NBV (new business value) outlook," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note dated Oct. 16.

Chinese food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings shed 2.3 percent after a proposed $120 million placement failed to materialize. Sources said investors were deterred by the small 1 percent discount to Monday's closing price. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)