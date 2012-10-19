(Updates to midday)

* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares +0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct

* China consumer, automakers lead next leg of sector rotation

* Market rebound in early to mid-stage: BoComm International

* China cement strong ahead of Anhui's Q3 earnings next week

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares were poised for a seventh straight week of gains on Friday, after ending the morning session slightly higher as investors rotated into laggard growth-sensitive sectors, notably Chinese consumer goods and auto makers.

The Hang Seng Index entered the midday break up 0.2 percent at 21,556.4, bringing its weekly gain to 2 percent. If the index holds onto those gains by the close, it would be the best showing since the week that ended Sept. 16.

The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.6 percent, bringing its gains for the week to 3.4 percent.

Mainland Chinese markets edged lower, but are set for a third-straight weekly gain. The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each slipped 0.1 percent. On the week, they are up 1.2 and 1.3 percent respectively.

"We are still in the early to mid-stages of this rebound in Chinese equities," Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of Communication (BoComm) International Securities, told Reuters.

"There is no reason to be too bearish, especially after data yesterday showed that domestic demand (in China) has held up reasonably well, putting a floor on the slowdown in the real economy," Hong added.

The crucial role of domestic demand in China was underscored by data on Friday that showed foreign direct investment inflows fell 3.8 percent in the first nine months of 2012 from a year ago, extending the longest run of declines since the depths of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

A slowdown in overseas markets led the Ministry of Commerce to warn on Friday that exports, too, face an uphill battle despite better-than-expected September data.

By the midday break, consumer discretionary names GOME Electrical Appliances had risen 4.7 percent and Belle International was up 1.6 percent.

GOME is up more than 7 percent this week, but is still down 50 percent in 2012 as investors hammered shares of China's second-largest electrical appliance retailer as it waged an online price war, partly in an effort to clear inventories.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd rose 3.7 percent in Hong Kong and 2.4 percent in Shenzhen.

EARNINGS IN FOCUS, CEMENT STRONG

The Chinese cement sector continued its sharp ascent ahead of third quarter earnings next week. Anhui Conch Cement , one of China's leading cement producers, gained 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.9 percent in Shanghai.

The firm is up almost 12 percent this month on the Hong Kong market after a 25 percent surge last month, and will post third-quarter earnings on Oct. 24.

Anhui is now up 17 percent in 2012 and is currently trading at a 9.4 percent discount to its historical median forward 12-month earnings multiple and a 14 percent discount to its historic forward 12-month price-to-book value, according to its Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)