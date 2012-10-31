* HSI +0.4 pct; CSI300 flat, Shanghai -0.2 pct
* HSI set for Oct gain, CSI300, Shanghai to post monthly
loss
* "Big Four" China banks buoyed by ICBC Q3 earnings beat
* China coal plays up on report of pricing reform
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Hong Kong shares bounced off a
near two-week low, buoyed by strength in Chinese banks after the
largest, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), posted
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.
The Hang Seng Index went into Wednesday's midday
trading break up 0.4 percent, with gains limited at around
21,560, a level that had capped moves on the benchmark in four
of the previous eight sessions. The index is now up 3.3 percent
in October, set for a second-straight monthly gain.
"International fund managers are increasing their allocation
to this part of the world, but there is little reason for
investors to come into the market now," said Hong Hao, chief
strategist with Bank of Communications International Securities.
"We just hit new 2012 highs last week, but earnings haven't
been fantastic, so we need new catalysts to breach the stiff
chart resistance," Hong added.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was flat, while the Shanghai
Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent. They are down 2.3
percent and 1.4 percent on the month.
All three indices were hurt on Wednesday by falls for
Petrochina , which slid 3.3 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai, after the Chinese oil giant
saw third-quarter profit tumble 33 percent, a bigger drop than
expected.
Conversely, ICBC rose 1.2 percent in Hong Kong after posting
late on Tuesday a better-than-expected 15 percent rise in
quarterly net profit as interest margins widened due to
increased demand for credit.
The other "Big Four" Chinese banks were also stronger. China
Construction Bank (CCB) jumped 1.6 percent, Bank of
China (BOC) gained 1 percent, while Agricultural Bank
of China (AgBank) firmed 1.2 percent.
Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx) rose 1.1
percent on anticipation of more capital inflows after the city's
monetary authority intervened for the fifth time in less than
two weeks to defend its currency peg by weakening the Hong Kong
dollar.
CHINA RAILWAYS, COAL STRONG
The Chinese railway sector were also buoyed by a spate of
positive third-quarter corporate earnings. China Railway
Construction rose 4.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.5
percent in Shanghai after posting a 41 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit.
China Railway Group jumped 5.7 percent
in Hong Kong and 2.7 percent in Shanghai after reporting a 65
percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
Coal plays were boosted by a state-run Shanghai Securities
News report that the country's top economic planning agency is
studying ways to allow the market to determine thermal coal
prices.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, the
country's largest coal producer, rose 1.6 percent in Hong Kong
and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.