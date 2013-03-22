* HSI, H-shares -0.4 pct; CSI300 flat, Shang Comp +0.1 pct
* A-shares headed for best week in nearly 2 mths
* Petrochina off after earnings miss; CNOOC, Sinopec to come
* Citi, EPFR: Offshore China funds in 4 weeks of net outflow
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong and China shares
were tepid on Friday ahead of a slew of earnings expected from
bellwether companies that will offer clues on how Chinese
corporates are adapting to the country's changing economic
landscape.
Onshore Chinese indexes are headed for their best weekly
showing in almost two months, outshining offshore peers for a
second week. A-shares are trading at the biggest premium over
H-shares in more than six months.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index and the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong each slipped 0.4 percent. That put them down 1.8 and 1.1
percent this week and on track for a second weekly loss.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index
inched up 0.1 percent. On the week, they are now up 3
and 2.1 percent, respectively.
"A lot of companies have so far reported earnings broadly in
line with expectations," said Peter So, co-head of research at
CCB International Securities.
With investors still divided on the pace of earnings
recovery, they are more likely to reward companies able to
generate more immediate returns on new capital expenditure, So
added.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 43 percent of Hong
Kong-listed companies have reported earnings, and almost half of
those missed expectations. In the materials sector, 62 percent
of companies that have reported in produced results which were
below estimates.
On Friday, PetroChina sank 2.5 percent
to its lowest since Dec. 4 in Hong Kong after it reported a
steeper-than-expected 13.3 percent drop in 2012 net profit on
Thursday, due in part to ballooning losses at its natural gas
import business.
The other two Chinese oil majors, CNOOC and China
Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) are
due to post their corporate earnings by Sunday. CNOOC was down
1.3 percent at midday and have dived almost 15 percent in 2013.
Sinopec shares climbed 0.6 percent in Hong Kong and 2.3
percent in Shanghai and, for the year, are now flat and up 11.1
percent, respectively.
In the last 30 days, nine of 31 analysts who follow CNOOC
have downgraded its 2012 full year earnings-per-share estimates
by an average of 3 percent, while there were no revisions for
Sinopec, according to StarMine.
In Hong Kong, CNOOC is now trading at a 22 percent discount
to its historical median 12-month forward earnings multiple,
while Sinopec is trading almost at par with its historical
median, according to StarMine.
China Construction Bank slipped 0.3
percent in Hong Kong and was flat in Shanghai ahead of its
earnings later in the day, the first among the "Big Four"
Chinese banks to report.
China Unicom's Hong Kong shares are headed for
their best day since July, soaring 4.6 percent after the
country's second-largest mobile carrier posted a slightly
better-than-expected 68 percent rise in 2012 net profit from a
year earlier.
Global supply chain manager Li & Fung jumped 4.2
percent as investors cheered the company's decision to almost
halve its 2013 operating profit target. The company says it will
focus on acquiring key brands to fuel growth.
This was despite the company posting late on Thursday a 42
percent slump in 2012 operating profit, consistent with a
warning it issued in January.
Since Jan. 30, the Hang Seng Index has declined 7 percent
while the China Enterprises Index has shed more than 10 percent.
Citi strategists said in a note on Friday that offshore China
funds saw a fourth-straight week of net outflows in the week
ended March 20, citing data from global flows tracker EPFR.