* HSI +1.0 pct, H-shares +2.1 pct, CSI300 +1.0 pct

* Beta plays rise after China March inflation milder than expected

* China SCE Property slips after reported curb violation

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 9 Hong Kong shares were on track for their first gain in four days, while mainland China markets rebounded from Monday's four-month closing low after China inflation rose less than expected in March, easing concerns about potential near-term tightening moves from Beijing.

Official data showed annual consumer inflation in the world's second-largest economy eased to 2.1 percent in March from February's 3.2 percent data, while producer prices ine the same month dropped 1.9 percent, sharper than the annual 1.6 percent drop in February.

At 0215 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong returned above its 200-day moving average with a 2.1 percent gain.

In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent. Bird flu jitters in the last few days had compounded a selloff since an early February peak in both the China and Hong Kong markets.

China-focused food and beverage giant Tingyi Holdings climbed 2.9 percent on hopes benign inflation will ease margin pressures, after earlier testing nearly two-month highs. Want Want China climbed 2.9 percent.

Shoe retailer Belle International jumped 4.1 percent as investors cheered its positive same store sales growth figures in the first quarter.

Growth-sensitive sectors outperformed, with mid-sized lenders seeing the bigger percentage gains in the banking sector. China Minsheng Bank jumped 3.5 percent in Hong Kong and 1.8 percent in Shanghai.

Chinese cement producers Anhui Conch Cement and China National Building Material Co Ltd each spiked more than 5 percent in Hong Kong, while Anhui jumped 3.5 percent in Shanghai.

But China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. underperformed, down 0.6 percent after Hong Kong media reported the Chinese property developer was ordered to stop sales of a project in the Chinese city of Xiamen after it was adjudged to have violated new home sales restrictions.