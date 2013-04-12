* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 flat
* Hong Kong due for best week since January, but low
turnover
* Lenovo hit by downgrade on expected slowing China PC sales
* "Big Four" China banks up, Central Huijin ups stakes
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 12 Hong Kong and China shares
were headed for a sluggish end to contrasting weeks, with
cyclical sectors broadly weaker on Friday as investors saw mixed
signals from a slew of economic data from the world's
second-largest economy this week.
At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and the
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings were flat. Both were down 0.2 percent for the week, and
seemed headed for a third-straight weekly loss.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent for the day,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent. Both were on track
for their best week since January, and were up 2 and 2.5
percent, respectively.
Even then, gains in Hong Kong have lacked conviction, coming
in extremely weak turnover. Citi strategists said that in the
week that ended April 10, outflows from Asia equities came
mainly from China exchange-trade funds (ETFs), totalling $570
million.
Chinese lending data on Thursday topped forecasts, but total
social financing, the central bank's broad measure of liquidity
in the economy, more than doubled in March from February,
signalling there is significant risk in the financial system.
It also raised concerns that credit has to be soon
tightened. Such concerns were further stoked by the Chinese
central bank draining 17 billion yuan from the mainland
financial system this week as Shanghai bourse volumes tanked.
China's first quarter GDP growth data and industrial output,
retail sales and urban investment data for March are due on
Monday.
"There's hardly been any fresh inflows into equities and I
think fund managers will still look to further reduce their
holdings in equities from very high levels early this year,"
said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst with Haitong Securities.
"If their aim is to keep risks manageable, it would
certainly seem like the PBOC (People's Bank of China) may have
to rein in more liquidity after the spike in money supply and
total social financing last month," Zhang added.
But on Friday, the A-share listings of China's "Big Four"
banks were mildly buoyed by a report in the official Shanghai
Securities News that Central Huijin Investment, an arm of the
China Investment Corp, spent about 2 billion yuan ($322.77
million) in the last six months increasing its stakes in those
banks.
In Shanghai, China Construction Bank (CCB)
inched up 0.2 percent, Bank of China rose 0.3
percent, Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) climbed
0.7 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) was flat.
WEAKNESS ABOUNDS
Lenovo Group followed Thursday's 5.8 percent
plunge with a 5.2 percent dive that took its Hong Kong shares to
their lowest since mid-November. Citi downgraded Lenovo by two
notches, from "buy" to "sell", believing its China personal
computer business will start to slow.
This comes after International Data Corp said on April 10
that PC sales plunged 14 percent in the first quarter, the
biggest decline in its two decades of keeping records.
Basic material sectors were also weaker. Trina Chen, Credit
Suisse's sector analyst, said in a note that Beijing's 2013
closure targets for obsolete capacity in 19 industries, released
on Thursday, are likely behind market expectations.
The official People's Daily reported on Thursday that
inventories of major steel products in 22 large cities in China
hit a record high of 15.6 million tons at the end of March,
citing the China Iron and Steel Association.
Angang Steel fell 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.6
percent in Shenzhen. Chinese coal producers were broadly weaker
in Hong Kong, with Yanzhou Coal down 2.4 percent and
China Coal shedding 1.2 percent.