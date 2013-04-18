* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares +0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct

* HSI lingers just above 200-day moving average

* Chinese property shares climb, March home price rise cheered

* Materials sectors sink as commodities sell-off deepens

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 18 Hong Kong shares were headed for a fifth day of losses on Thursday, though weakness in commodities sectors were limited by strength in Chinese property developers, lifted by official data that showed March home prices rose.

A lackluster first quarter GDP reading earlier this week eased jitters on the efficacy of home price curbs. Beijing first announced fresh guidelines in early March but doubts are growing about implementation by local governments, given that the property sector is still a big growth driver.

Onshore Chinese markets were also weaker at midday. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 21,559.6, set for a fifth-straight loss but hovering just above its 200-day moving average now at 21,488.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.2 percent.

Average new home prices across China climbed 3.6 percent last month, after a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent in February, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

"Macro is very difficult to call at this point, so I would be more focused on specific sectors with visible drivers," said Francis Cheung, head of Hong Kong-China research at CLSA, a brokerage firm.

But the Chinese property sector is one of Cheung's favoured. He attributes much of the increase in March home prices to a rush to beat the curbs and anticipates a fall in April transactions, which will make for an even better entry point for the sector's stocks.

On Thursday, China Resources Land jumped 3.5 percent after earlier testing its highest since March 1. China Overseas Land (COLI) climbed 2.3 percent ahead of its first-quarter earnings.

At the midday break, COLI posted an increase of 15 percent in first quarter operating profit from a year earlier. COLI shares are still down 2.2 percent on the year, but have recovered most of their 7 percent slump on March 1 when markets first reacted to Beijing's initial curbs announcement.

Still, a vice-chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission was quoted by mainland media as saying that credit risk for the property sector is rising and that the sector will be the focus of the regulator's risk monitoring this year.

More than half of property developers were still suffering from negative cashflow in the first three quarters with an increasing number of mortgage defaults since the third quarter of last year, Wang Zhaoxing reportedly told Financial News.

Shares of China's largest copper miner Jiangxi Copper fell 0.1 percent in Hong Kong and 1.9 percent in Shanghai, extending a commodities sell-off this week.

London copper fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday to below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since October 2011 due to worries about the global economy's health and losses in commodities overall, sending Shanghai copper limit down.